WD-40 Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) today announced that its board of directors declared on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 a quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share, payable July 31, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 19, 2019.

About WD-40 Company

WD-40 Company is a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. The Company markets its maintenance products and homecare and cleaning products under the following well-known brands: WD-40®, 3-IN-ONE®, GT85®, X-14®, 2000 Flushes®, Carpet Fresh®, no vac®, Spot Shot®, 1001®, Lava® and Solvol®.

Headquartered in San Diego, WD-40 Company recorded net sales of $408.5 million in fiscal year 2018 and its products are currently available in more than 176 countries and territories worldwide. WD-40 Company is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select market under the ticker symbol "WDFC." For additional information about WD-40 Company please visit http://www.wd40company.com .

