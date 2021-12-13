WD-40 Company Increases Quarterly Dividend

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) today announced that its board of directors declared on Monday, December 13, 2021 a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share reflecting an increase of more than 8 percent compared to the previous quarter's dividend. The quarterly dividend is payable January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 14, 2022.

About WD-40 Company

WD-40 Company is a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. The Company owns a wide range of trusted maintenance, homecare, and cleaning products under the following well-known brands: WD-40 ® , 3-IN-ONE ® , GT85 ® , X-14 ® , 2000 Flushes ® , Carpet Fresh ® , no vac ® , Spot Shot ® , 1001 ® , Lava ® and Solvol ® .

Headquartered in San Diego, WD-40 Company recorded net sales of $488.1 million in fiscal year 2021 and its products are currently available in more than 176 countries and territories worldwide. WD-40 Company is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select market under the ticker symbol "WDFC." For additional information about WD-40 Company please visit http://www.wd40company.com .

SOURCE WD-40 Company