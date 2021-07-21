WD Lab Grown Diamonds Expands Its Leadership Team

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WD Lab Grown Diamonds, the leading U.S.-based producer of laboratory grown diamonds, announces today that Elda Fistani has been named Chief Revenue Officer, and Herb Doscher, Vice President of Operational Planning. These pivotal hires come as WD solidifies its global market leadership position in the category.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Fistani will lead the global wholesale sales function, playing a key role in the definition and execution of the company's omni-channel sales and international growth strategy. An accomplished leader in the jewelry industry, Fistani has spent her career driving growth and increasing supply chain efficiencies in both rapid-scale and turnaround settings. Before joining WD, Fistani most recently held the role of Chief Revenue Officer of Brooks Brothers' jewelry division Deconic, where she oversaw omni-channel growth across their 12 portfolio brands. Previously, Fistani held progressively responsible leadership roles with Nomination Italy, where she led the premium fashion jewelry brand's global expansion.

"I am thrilled to join WD at such a monumental time, as the company expands rapidly to meet the rising consumer demand for lab grown diamonds," said Fistani. "Together with the exceptional WD leadership team, we look forward to growing our business to new heights while remaining steadfast in our commitment to sustainability, integrity and transparency."

As Vice President of Operational Planning, Doscher will oversee demand and supply planning in a key cross-functional leadership role within the company. Doscher brings to WD extensive experience in process engineering, integrated business planning, and demand and supply management. Prior to joining WD Lab Grown Diamonds, Doscher spent 14 years within Timex Group, Inc.'s supply chain management division, where he most recently held the role of Vice President, Operations Planning. Prior to joining Timex Group Inc., Doscher held supply chain management roles at Victorinox Swiss Army, Inc. and Movado Group, Inc.

"It's a great feeling to work with such a talented group of disruptive thinkers, dedicated to delivering an uninterrupted supply of high-quality diamonds to the evolving, sustainably-minded market," shared Doscher. "I'm honored to play a key role in bringing WD's incredible new products and partnerships to fruition."

Earlier this year, WD acquired pioneering materials science laboratory J2 Materials; announced it was the first in the world to achieve third-party diamond sustainability certification, inclusive of full chain of custody; and launched their consumer-facing brand Latitude.

About WD Lab Grown Diamonds

Founded in 2008, WD Lab Grown Diamonds is a market leader in Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) diamonds, with laboratories in the Washington, D.C. and Chicago, Illinois areas, and distribution under the brands WD Lab Grown Diamonds and Latitude. The first diamond company worldwide to be certified Climate Neutral and achieve the highest-level of third-party Sustainability Rating, WD employs its industry-leading diamond growth technology to achieve bespoke gemstone production at scale. The Company also offers new technologies and applications for diamonds in advanced material settings. WD Lab Grown Diamonds is the exclusive licensee of a portfolio of patents covering single crystal CVD diamond growth technology developed by The Carnegie Institution of Washington. WD is jointly owned by Huron Capital, WD Management, members of its board of directors and The Carnegie Institution of Washington. For more information, visit wdlabgrowndiamonds.com and latitudediamonds.com.

Contact

Brittany Lewis

Chief Marketing Officer

WD Lab Grown Diamonds

[email protected]

SOURCE WD Lab Grown Diamonds

Related Links

wdlabgrowndiamonds.com

