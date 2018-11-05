WD Partners Adds Talented Trio to Leadership Roles

Taking charge of a growing team, Brian brings to WD over 20 years of experience in retail design, environmental design and architecture. At WD, Brian is responsible for leading the Environments team consisting of concepts, schematic, production, and 3D visualization designers. He oversees both talent and several key client accounts, while providing direction and ensuring business needs and brand objectives are met at every turn.

Providing creative leadership and ownership of projects from conceptualization to completion, Paula delivers over 15 years of experience in visual design and creative solutions across several retail categories. At WD, Paula partners with both clients and internal teams, assisting executive teams with growth plans for current and future teams. She will directly oversee our Brand Communications & VM practice to ensure that creative solutions are on strategy and instill appropriate brand personality.

Pushing the boundaries of brand expression and customer centricity in the retail environment, Andy brings a determined focus and 15 years of experience to the retail environments team. At WD, Andy drives successful results for clients and is passionate about cultivating teams centered on culture, positivity and fresh inspiration. His work will impact several clients across the business centered on envisioning retail concepts of the future.

It's an exciting time to join the team at WD Partners. We are thrilled to build upon the growth of 2018 with three dynamic retail talents. If you're interested in joining our team, please visit our Careers page for current openings: http://www.wdpartners.com/careers/

About WD Partners

WD's mission is to drive and shape the future of customer experience. Our passion has been to solve our clients' challenges and anticipate their future needs. We are customer fanatics that pride ourselves on being on the forefront of retail disruption. WD's integrated services include: strategy & insights, brand & design, architecture & engineering and constructions services.

SOURCE WD Partners

Related Links

http://www.wdpartners.com

