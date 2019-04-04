We Are All Human's "Hispanic Leadership Summit: Chicago" Set for April 26th; Leaders will Convene to Advance the Priorities of U.S. Hispanics

Featured speakers include:

Teri Arvesu , vice president of Content, Univision Communications, Inc

, vice president of Content, Univision Communications, Inc Raul Raymundo , CEO, The Resurrection Project

, CEO, The Resurrection Project Howard Tullman , executive director, Ed Kaplan Family Institute for Innovation and Tech Entrepreneurship at the Illinois Institute of Technology

, executive director, Ed Kaplan Family Institute for Innovation and Tech Entrepreneurship at the Monoswita Saha, manager, Education, IBM Corporate Citizenship

Mark Madrid , CEO, Latino Business Action Network

, CEO, Latino Business Action Network Michael Lev , Editorial Board member, The Chicago Tribune

, Editorial Board member, Michael O'Grady , chairman, president & CEO, Northern Trust

, chairman, president & CEO, Northern Trust Samara Mejia Hernandez , principal, Math Venture Partners

, principal, Math Venture Partners Ricardo Estrada , president & CEO, Metropolitan Family Services

Hispanic Leadership Summit: Chicago builds on progress achieved at We Are All Human's first annual Hispanic Leadership Summit, which took place last December at the United Nations. At this inaugural event, more than 250 leaders of the community voted on a "Vision 2020" for the U.S. Hispanic community that focused on three top priorities: access to education, financial empowerment, and improving the image of Latinos and Hispanics. You can find a report summarizing the outcomes from Hispanic Leadership Summit 2018 here.

The Chicago event will dive deeper into Hispanic-community-wide priorities, inviting debate and discussion around what specific actions should be taken to ensure meaningful progress is made towards the "Vision 2020", particularly in advance of next year's presidential elections. In 2017, Hispanics became Chicago's largest minority community, representing nearly a third of the city's total population.

"Chicago is the ideal city for our first regional Hispanic Leadership Summit," said Claudia Romo Edelman, founder of We Are All Human. "By engaging Hispanic leaders regionally, we are able to support local leaders to take action and build on the momentum achieved by our "Vision 2020". With presidential elections nearing, we want to ensure the Hispanic community's voice is heard. We want all Americans to know that the priorities of U.S. Hispanics are no different than theirs."

The Chicago summit takes place at Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel, from noon to 5p.m. CST, with registration opening at 11a.m. CST. The event occurs in conjunction with the 37th annual National Leadership Career Summit & Awards Gala being held April 25-26 at the Radisson by the national nonprofit Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE).

The full program for Hispanic Leadership Summit: Chicago and a list of the members of the event's Strategic Advisory Committee can be found here.

About We Are All Human

We Are All Human is a foundation dedicated to advancing the agenda of equity, diversity, and inclusion. Our vision is for every human to value every human. Our mission is to advocate for every human to be respected and empowered by focusing on our common humanity. By focusing on the universal values that make us all human, we can reach common ground, eliminate discrimination and achieve a more equitable society.

In October 2018, the foundation unveiled the results of its Hispanic Sentiment Study, which explored the views of the U.S. Hispanic/Latino community pertaining to politics, business, education, and personal values. Conducted online September 15-19, 2018 by the global communications firm Zeno Group, the study surveyed more than 2,500 Hispanics/Latinos, aged 14 and older, across the United States.

For more information, visit www.WeAreAllHuman.org .

