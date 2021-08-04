NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soulfully Aligned publishing is excited to announce the release of the book, "We Are the Sacred Feminine Rising" which is already hitting international best-seller status on Amazon in U.S., U.K., Canada and Germany.

The feminine collective has arisen and reclaimed their power. At a microcosmic level, these stories tell of deep wounds and struggles; challenges which are overcome with resilience and courage. Watch these amazing women as they tap into their inner strength, embrace their sacred Divine Feminine, and rise to healing wounded womanhood on a global level.

Follow thirteen resilient and diverse women as they share their personal life stories full of pain, love, heartbreak, and triumph. In this book you will learn the strategies these women used to help them cope with life challenges. You will walk the paths they walked of heartbreak and hear how they healed as they shared in the pain and power of their healed childhood wounds.

100 percent of the sales proceeds for this book go to benefit the Native Women's Association of Canada https://www.nwac.ca/ which empowers indigenous women's voices across the globe.

Tanyette Colon is one of the featured writers of the book, "We Are the Sacred Feminine Rising", a New York based LatinX tech entrepreneur, speaker and on the advisory board of Paybby, powered by the Wicket Banking app, which seeks to empower customers by providing smarter banking, innovative tools to manage finances, and opportunities to break the cycle of poverty, recirculate funds, and build wealth within and for communities.

