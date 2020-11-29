We are together -- "China Shenyang International Friendship Gala Evening" & the 5th "Shenyang in the Eyes of Foreigners" theme party was held

The party interpreted the theme of "We are together" with three chapters, "Friends Come from Afar", "I'm Fine in Shenyang", and "Friendship Lasts Forever".

The song "We are Together", with the lyrics written by the famous poet, Hu Shizong, was sung in this party.

It is not only a public welfare anti-epidemic song, but also a spiritual work dedicated by Shenyang to the people all over the world.

During the epidemic, 27 foreign employees of BMW Brilliance from many countries announced to the world with the shortest words in the video: "I'm in China! I'm fine! Come on China!" At the party, Sun Tianwa, reporter of Shenyang Evening News told the touching story behind the video.

African dance, as the reservation program of the party, was always performed by African students from Shenyang Medical College. The dancers change every year, but the bond of China-Africa friendship becomes tighter and tighter.

The wonderful artist performance, the deeply moving interview, and the touching video links...The party was staged in Shenyang in the colorful artistic forms of the combination of online and offline.

Caption: We are together -- "China Shenyang International Friendship Gala Evening" & the 5th "Shenyang in the Eyes of Foreigners" theme party

SOURCE The Information Office of Shenyang People's Government