We Can Light the Way: The Sunshine Flyer Announces Make-A-Wish®-Themed Bus

In partnership with the Make-A-Wish® Foundation of Central and Northern Florida, a firefly themed bus will be added to the Sunshine Flyer fleet

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sunshine Flyer announced today its newest themed bus – a Firefly – serving as a symbol of light and hope and underscoring the company's continued partnership with Make-A-Wish® Foundation of Central and Northern Florida.

Each Sunshine Flyer motorcoach takes the name of a unique animal and provides guests with a railway-themed experience between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Walt Disney World® Resorts.

The We Can Light the Way campaign is the most recent partnership between the Sunshine Flyer and the Make-A-Wish® Foundation of Central and Northern Florida. Previously, the Sunshine Flyer donated 50% of its profits for its first 50 days in service after it opened its doors in February 2022. The $279,200 donation granted 28 wishes for children with critical illnesses.

"Our partnership with the Sunshine Flyer provides us the ability to deliver on our mission of changing the lives of children with critical illnesses," said Anne Cuba, President & CEO of the Make-A-Wish® Foundation of Central and Northern Florida. "We look forward to seeing the Firefly take guests from MCO to Walt Disney World® Resorts and for it to serve as a reminder to those guests of the critical work our organization does for children."

Throughout history, the firefly has symbolized light, transformation, and hope. As part of the We Can Light the Way campaign, the community will have the opportunity to vote on the bus design that most closely depicts the theme and symbolism of the firefly. Voting will take place on the Sunshine Flyer's Facebook and Instagram accounts starting today, November 11, and will conclude with the announcement of the new bus design on Giving Tuesday, November 29.

"We're delighted that the next bus will amplify the Make-A-Wish® Foundation's commitment to transforming the lives of children with critical illnesses," said Tony Glibkowski, Vice President of the Sunshine Flyer. "And, by encouraging guests to vote on the new design over the next few weeks, we hope to drive more awareness and donations for the Make-A-Wish® Foundation."

As part of its ongoing partnership, all Make-A-Wish® children and families receive complimentary service from the Sunshine Flyer for Walt Disney World® wishes indefinitely.

To vote on a design, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/sunshineflyerorlando

To learn more about the Sunshine Flyer or book tickets, visit: sunshineflyer.com

To learn more about the Make-A-Wish® Foundation of Central and Norther Florida, visit: https://wish.org/cnfl

About The Sunshine Flyer

The Sunshine Flyer is a unique motorcoach bus experience from Transportation Management Services (TMS) that provides seamless transportation for guests from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Walt Disney World® Resorts. Offering a convenient and cost-effective mode of transportation, The Sunshine Flyer is the perfect option for families, groups, and individuals looking to start their Disney vacation from the moment they step off the plane. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.sunshineflyer.com.

Media Contact

Ashley La Fleur

(618) 660-6963

[email protected]

SOURCE The Sunshine Flyer