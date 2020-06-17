We Count Oregon Hosts #BlackLikeMe Juneteenth Virtual Celebration

ASHLAND, Ore., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A not to be missed virtual Juneteenth , #BlackLikeMe, event hosted by #WeCountOregon (WCO) will take place this Friday, June 19 from 5:30 – 7:30 pm PST. In commemoration of the abolition of American slavery, and in light of the protests calling for transformational reform around policing and ending state violence against Black people, this event will lift up tangible actions the Black community can take to build political strength.

WCO, a people-of-color led state-wide initiative to engage under-represented communities in being counted in the 2020 census and beyond, has organized a stellar line-up of leading Black voices. Including headliner Alicia Garza, the principle of Black Futures Lab , and co-founder of #BlackLivesMatter, Rep. Akasha Lawrence Spence, and WCO's Esperanza Tervalon-Garrett will be talking about the role of Black women's leadership in the census and its connection to the political movement.

Bria Smith from March For Our Lives and the Us Kids film will share about mobilizing Black youth against ongoing violence. Portland Trail Blazers official DJ – DJ O.G. One will spin inspiring sets. The event will feature the awe-inspiring vocals of Portland-native and gospel sensation Alonzo Chadwick along with an original composition by Michaela Dean, nine, accompanied by her father, Michael Dean. NAACP's Portland President, E.D Mondainé, Anthony Delaney from Self-Enhancement Inc ., and Darren Harold-Golden from Urban League will share actions Black community organizations are taking. Donna Maxey from Race Talks and historian and reporter Walidah Imarisha will breakdown the history of Black people in Oregon.

It is more critical now than ever to highlight what leaders in the Black justice movement are doing to ensure that Black and brown communities in Oregon are counted and actively engaged in shaping the future of our country. Members of the press are welcome to attend and encouraged to report on this historic and relevant effort. Register here. Contact Charity Tooze at 202-591-5443 or [email protected] for more information.

