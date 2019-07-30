W.E. Donoghue and S-Network Global Indexes Announce Changes to the Power Family of Indexes

"We've been working with S-Network on our existing family of Indexes, and their team has been instrumental in partnering with us as we've researched and implemented some great new enhancements. As we head further into a challenging market that is late in this credit cycle, we want to make sure our strategies are prepared to continue to offer strong risk-managed returns for our investors," said Jeffrey Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of W.E. Donoghue.

"We are pleased that W.E. Donoghue has entrusted S-Network with this important role," said Patrick Shaddow, Head of Index Operations at S-Network.

In tandem with naming S-Network as calculation agent, the existing indexes implemented some additional rule changes. Most notably, the Power Dividend Index included a new quality factor that evaluates underlying constituents' free-cash flow to debt ratios in addition to the high dividend yield requirement already in place.

"Based on our research and working closely with S-Network's research team, we believe the new quality component will help the Index identify constituents that provide quality income while helping to avoid potential value traps," said John Forlines III, Chief Investment Officer. "We were very excited to work through the development of the new rules in the Index with S-Network's team."

All the existing symbols and names of the W.E. Donoghue Power indexes have remained the same.

The Power Family of Indexes have also implemented some additional changes that will enable the existing indexes to select equities from a broad, diversified pool of stocks derived from proprietary S-Network indexes.

For more information about the changes in the indexes, please contact W.E. Donoghue at advisorrelations@donoghue.com

About W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC ("W.E. Donoghue") is a tactical investment firm that has specialized in active risk-managed portfolios since 1986. In December 2017, W.E. Donoghue acquired JAForlines Global, an investment management company that specialized in risk-managed global tactical strategies. The combined firm has approximately $2.6 billion in assets under management and under advisement in mutual fund and separately managed account assets as of March 31, 2019.

W.E. Donoghue offers its strategies through its rules-based Power product series and their JAForlines Global Tactical Allocation Portfolios. The W.E. Donoghue Power line of strategies utilizes technical indicators to recognize shifts in market momentum and leverages proprietary tactical signals within custom indexes to preserve capital in down trending markets and seeks to offer a stronger client-centric risk-adjusted return stream over a full market cycle. The JAForlines Global Tactical Allocation strategies employ fundamental research with a top-down macro global orientation and are designed to lower volatility while striving to produce long-term capital appreciation.

For more information about W.E. Donoghue, please visit the company's websites at www.donoghue.com and www.jaforlines.com.

About S-Network Global Indexes, Inc.

S-Network Global Indexes, Inc. is a publisher and developer of proprietary and custom indexes. S-Network began publishing indexes in 2006 and currently publishes over 300 indexes, which serve as the underlying portfolios for financial products with approximately USD 7 billion in assets under management. S-Network indexes, which are supported by a state-of-the-art technology platform, are known for their transparency and efficiency. www.snetglobalindexes.com

