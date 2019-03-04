We Energies Expands AMI Deployment and Extends Services Contract with Landis+Gyr

ATLANTA, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (SWISS: LAND.SW) announced an agreement with We Energies, a subsidiary of the WEC Energy Group, that significantly expands the utility's advanced metering deployment and extends the services contract for AMI system operation.

We Energies plans to extend its advanced metering deployment to approximately 508,000 electricity customers, while adding Gridstream® Connect network components to support the expansion. This agreement was one of two new contracts referenced by Landis+Gyr at its Capital Markets Day in January.

"We Energies has demonstrated the value advanced metering brings to their operations staff and customer base. The extension of the existing smart grid program will help the utility enhance services, improve power quality and reliability," said Eric Seiter, Vice President and Regional General Manager at Landis+Gyr.

In a previous contract, Landis+Gyr deployed the Gridstream AMI solution for about half of We Energies' electricity customer base. The company has provided management services for We Energies advanced metering network since 2001 and the utility's meter data management system. Last year, Landis+Gyr contracted with We Energies' sister company, Wisconsin Public Service, for an 800k meter deployment covering the utility's electricity and gas customers.

About We Energies

We Energies serves more than 1.1 million electric customers and 1.1 million natural gas customers in Wisconsin. We Energies is the trade name of Wisconsin Electric Power Co. and Wisconsin Gas LLC, utility subsidiaries of WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC). Visit We Energies at we-energies.com and WEC Energy Group at wecenergygroup.com.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios of products and services to address complex industry challenges, the company delivers comprehensive solutions for the foundation of a smarter grid, including smart metering, distribution network sensing and automation tools, load control and analytics. Landis+Gyr operates in over 30 countries across five continents. With sales of approximately USD 1.7 billion, the company employs c. 6,000 people with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better. More information is available at www.landisgyr.com.

Disclaimer

This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g., statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of Landis+Gyr Group AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. Landis+Gyr Group AG assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

