We Energies Foundation donates $100,000 to Milwaukee 'Rebuild and Revitalize' effort

MILWAUKEE, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We Energies and its parent company, WEC Energy Group, announced a $100,000 donation today to help local businesses that sustained damage during recent protests. The grant money will be provided by the We Energies Foundation to the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) Community Foundation's Rebuild and Revitalize fund.

The Rebuild and Revitalize program provides grants to affected business owners to fund repairs, replace inventory and meet other needs. These include businesses in the Martin Luther King Drive, Harambee, Sherman Park and Near South Side neighborhoods.

"We believe Milwaukee and the region are stronger and better positioned for a more prosperous future when our diversity is highlighted, our communities are inclusive and our businesses are thriving," said Kevin Fletcher, president and CEO — WEC Energy Group.

"We are grateful to the We Energies Foundation for supporting this effort," said Tim Sheehy, president — MMAC. "This commitment to strengthen diverse businesses in our community is yet another example of We Energies' strong engagement in the future of our region."

With this donation, the MMAC has raised over $700,000 for the Rebuild and Revitalize program. The MMAC is working with neighborhood business improvement districts and the City of Milwaukee to validate the needs of the businesses and distribute the grants.

"We know that Milwaukee will not reach its full potential until we address our racial disparities and become a region of choice for everyone," said Jonas Prising, chair — MMAC, and chairman and CEO — ManpowerGroup. "This is a long journey, and one we're committed to. One step we can take today is investing to rebuild and revitalize these businesses, many of which are owned by people from underrepresented backgrounds. Their success shows a path to the next generation of diverse small business owners, and is critical to the future of our region."

Businesses that are interested in applying can visit: https://www.mmac.org/rrprogram.html

About We Energies Foundation

Since it was established, the We Energies Foundation has provided more than $100 million in contributions to programs that support nonprofit organizations that promote education, community development, arts and culture, and the environment in the communities served by We Energies.

The We Energies Foundation is funded by stockholders of WEC Energy Group, not by the customers of its utility subsidiaries.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC), based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.5 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. The company's other major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants.

WEC Energy Group (wecenergygroup.com) is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 45,000 stockholders of record, 7,500 employees and $35 billion of assets.

