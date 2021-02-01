We Have a Hunch You'll Love This!

"As consumers, we've come to taste the difference between high-quality, better for you snacks and what we fondly munched on as kids," said Yael Hazum, CMO at Hunch. "Chocolate lovers now know there is absolutely no need to compromise since the most delicious snacks are made from the best ingredients. We are thrilled to bring the first organic and gluten-free dark chocolate wafers to market for consumers who seek yummy goodness in every bite."

Whether as a snack just for you, or to share with friends and family, these high-quality bites are made from ingredients you can feel good about enjoying. Hunch Organic Dark Chocolate Bites are naturally delicious and each light, crispy wafer is covered in an irresistible silky, dark chocolate made with 60% cocoa solids. Packaged in beautiful, brightly colored 3.5oz resealable pouches, they are perfect for any snack pantry.

Shoppers are far more discerning when it comes to what they eat during the current pandemic, but are still enthusiastically embracing sweets and treats, turning to comforting foods that bring joy and pleasure, according to a June 2020 Packaged Facts research report.

Hunch Organic Dark Chocolate Bites are available nationally at natural and conventional grocery retailers or on Amazon.com. We have a hunch you'll love them all!

About Hunch Snacks

Natural snack start-up Hunch Snacks is deliciously elevating snack perfection with every bite-sized treat. Hunch launched with four flavors of Hunch Organic Chocolate Bites: Peanut Butter, Almond, Hazelnut and Chocolate. Hunch snacks are made with only the highest quality ingredients, including organic nut butters and smooth chocolate made with 60% cocoa solids. Each crispy, creamy wafer bite is certified organic, non-GMO, kosher, gluten-free and is always free from artificial colors and flavors. We have a hunch you'll love them! For more information visit www.hunchsnacks.com.

SOURCE Hunch Snacks