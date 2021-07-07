We Humans Overwhelm our Earth: Will there be 11 or 2 billion people by 2100? New book fingers leaders' failure to discuss population

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are a plague on the Earth. It's coming home to roost over the next 50 years or so. It's not just climate change; it's sheer space, places to grow food for this enormous horde. Either we limit our population growth, or the natural world will do it for us, and the natural world is doing it for us right now." Sir David Attenborough, Radio Times in 2013

No truer words have been said on the subject as we "celebrate" (34 years of world leaders ducking the topic of population growth) on World Population Day, started in 1987, when human population had just hit 5 billion. Leaders know that adding a billion humans to earth every dozen years will potentially lock in a 5°C rise by 2100 stressing and hugely impacting humanity.

At 90, author Donald A. Collins attended the 1st Earth Day on April 22, 1970. He applauds Denis Hayes, coordinator of this initial effort to marshal wide public support. Collins considers Population Day on July 11, 2021 a pivotal year to tell anyone who will listen the obvious truth of humanity's coming demise in his new book "We Humans Overwhelm Our Earth."

This book is a compilation of his best articles out of hundreds published on the Church and State website written about human population from late January 2013. Collins has travelled the world extensively and seen the best and worst of humanity in many forms - witnessed two doublings of human population every 40 years exhausting our planet's resources. He recommends, like many before him, that the United States should set an example by giving its people and all the people in the world free contraceptives for about $20 billion / year to empower women and unwind a lifetime of human population growth painlessly from nearly 8 billion today back to 2 billion by 2100.

Former U.S. Navy officer, banker and venture capitalist, Donald A. Collins, a freelance writer living in Washington, DC., has spent over 40 years working for women's reproductive health as a board member and/or officer of numerous family planning organizations including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Guttmacher Institute, Family Health International and Ipas. Yale undergraduate, NYU MBA.

