'We Live by a Strict Code of Ethics' - Third Generation Realtor, John Wesley Brooks, Named to Prestigious 'Who's Who' Biography of Trusted American Professionals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John Wesley Brooks recently announced that he had been honored in the latest edition of the Marquis Who's Who® in America for "Excellence in Real Estate." Selected on the basis of current reference value, including position, noteworthy accomplishments, community visibility, and prominence in the field, John comes from a long line of Northern Alabama realtors as a member of the famed Brooks Family of Realtors® www.johnwesleybrooksrealestate.com. Having served the area for over 19 years, John continues a family tradition of blending warm affability with a strict code of professional ethics, providing unmatched real estate services that locals have come to trust.

Downtown Huntsville, Alabama Tour With John Wesley Brooks John Wesley Brooks the Realtor with Experience

John finished his bachelor's degree in marketing, advertising and business management from the University of South Alabama in 2003 before immediately moving into real estate. After working for seven years for the Landmark Realty Center, John began working at Coldwell Banker of the Valley as an agent, investor, property manager, a certified relocation specialist and he is also certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist; eventually earning several awards and memberships as one of Coldwell Banker's International President's Elite and for 2021 awarded the top President's Premiere Society membership. He was also named in Top Agent Magazine in 2020, he has had press releases and featured recognition by The Continental Who's Who, and The Inner Circle. John has been awarded Top #1 Agent for 2021 at Coldwell Banker Of The Valley Office in Huntsville, Alabama. These among other certifications and awards.

"People get into real estate for a wide variety of reasons, but for me, it was a family calling," said John. "My grandmother was one of the first female realtors in the area – she was a true pioneer. She set a high bar and we work every single day to maintain it. Just like her, we usually meet new clients by word-of-mouth because of the work we do to build relationships. We take a personal interest in every single home and property we sell; we always have."

John has more than excelled over the course of his career, conducting the sixth highest amount of real estate transactions in the state of Alabama in 2019 and the fourth highest amount of real estate transactions in Alabama in 2020. He has sold more than $70 million in real estate since 2015, with a continued yearly average of 90 to 100 houses each year. He also serves as a senior auctioneer for Roebuck Auctions. But though he has a vast body of realty work, John has always believed the core of his job is helping families and individuals achieve their dream of home ownership. John believes that Who you work with matters and treating his clients with the highest standards and the attention they deserve is a top priority.

"For the longest time, we really didn't advertise online or through social media much – that is a recent evolution for us. We get to know each client as an individual and on a personal level because we care about their goals. Their happiness is part of our success. Many agencies claim that, but it's a Brooks Family guiding principle. People come to us based on the stories they hear about our work. They know we'll be here for them. And we wouldn't have it any other way."

Because who you work with matters, here you have currently John's YTD rankings in the State of Alabama for Coldwell Banker:

Rank in the State of Alabama by Units 2 out of 411

by Units 2 out of 411 Rank in the State of Alabama by AGC 3 out of 411

by AGC 3 out of 411 Rank in North America By Units 48 out of 42,987

Rank in North America by AGC 229 out of 42,987

Learn more about John Wesley Brooks and the Brooks Family of Realtors® by following him on social media: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram,YouTube

Media Contact:

John Wesley Brooks

Real Estate Professional With Coldwell Banker Of The Valley

256-797-2283

Email: [email protected]

Huntsville, Alabama

SOURCE John Wesley Brooks