WE Silver Jewels Now Offering Over 20K Silver Jewelry Designs on Its Online Wholesale Store

HOUSTON, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston, Texas-located wholesale jewelry supplier We Silver Jewels now offers over 20,000 items on its online wholesale store, increasing the options for its customers dramatically. The company already featured a big silver jewelry wholesale collection. Recently, it reached a high peak of more than 20,000 designs by enriching all collections, including themed and event jewelry, and giving customers the opportunity to make custom design orders. When it comes to jewelry supplies, the more the options, the bigger the sales, the happier the customer. It all comes down to the customer and when this is a wholesale jewelry sale, it comes down to the satisfaction of the retailers' customers. The more earrings, charms, and rings consumers see, the more they buy. We Silver Jewels knows that and keeps expanding.

Wholesale silver jewelry

The company proudly announces that the items on its online silver jewelry wholesale store exceed 20,000 designs. The company's decision to invest in more collections and designs came naturally due to the big flow of customers. When it first started out a few years back, it already had a fair share of wholesale bracelets, rings, necklaces, pendants – the full works.

"We are a customer-oriented online wholesale jewelry store," said Tim Green, We Silver Jewels' marketing manager. "When you run a jewelry wholesale business, you cannot limit the options for the customer. Or you'll lose them. So, we started big and became bigger. Many things helped us do that. We kept our prices low, for starters. Customers don't want to pay much to get wholesale beads or charms wholesale. And then, we offer bulk-order discounts, ship quickly and free for orders over $499, have flash deals, and sales throughout the year. All these things combined with our quality jewelry attracted more customers. And you know how it goes: the greater demand urged us to provide greater wholesale jewelry supply."

Today, the company offers over 20,000 sterling silver jewelry wholesale items, while the collections are enough to satisfy all demands.

Rhodium/gold plated jewelry wholesale collection



Swarovski collection



Wholesale fashion jewelry collection



Event jewelry (Christmas, Mother's Day, Valentine's Day, etc.)



Themed jewelry (zoological, ocean, religion, etc.)



Kids ear studs, bracelets, pendants, earrings wholesale collection



Titanium/stainless steel jewelry

The list of wholesale jewelry is big, the collections plenty, and the options in each category enough to satisfy even the most demanding customers.

What's interesting is that We Silver Jewels offers its customers the chance to make a production order – in other words, to order their favorite design customized to their liking in bulk. Top the big collection with a clearance that runs throughout the year, the low factory-direct prices on all wholesale jewelry items, the flash deals, the excellent quality, and the quick shipping and it's easy to understand why there's a flow of customers, whose continuous demand calls for more products.

"One thing leads to another," says Greene. "We have worked hard to create a trustworthy online wholesale jewelry store and, also, have a user-friendly site. No wonder we have repeat customers. It's easy for them to shop, get their order quickly, pay in a secure environment, and have many options. Just our New Arrivals section is full of new products and we renew it regularly. At the same time, we create fabulous jewelry for kids and think of all the occasions consumers may need a particular design. While we offer all types of items – from engagement rings to ankle bracelets – the options are endless."

By fusing quality and low prices, following the latest trends, sticking to traditional values, and topping all that with a plethora of sterling silver jewelry wholesale designs, We Silver Jewels has gained the trust and loyalty of its customers and earned a very good position on the online wholesale jewelry market. Learn more about the company and view its collection by visiting its site: https://www.we-silver-jewels.com/.

Related Images

wholesale-jewelry.png

Wholesale Jewelry

Wholesale silver jewelry

SOURCE WE Silver Jewels

Related Links

https://www.we-silver-jewels.com

