We Stand With Seniors Congratulates Governor-elect Newsom and Urges Fulfillment of Campaign Pledge to Develop Statewide Master Plan for Aging

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- We Stand With Seniors, a statewide campaign focused on educating state leaders on issues facing California's older adult population, congratulates Governor-elect Gavin Newsom on his victory. West Health and The SCAN Foundation, the nonpartisan, nonprofit organizations behind We Stand With Seniors, look forward to working with him and his administration on delivering on his campaign promise to "lead the charge" in developing and implementing a Master Plan for Aging that addresses the state's looming senior care crisis.

In the next decade, four million more seniors are expected to need health and supportive services throughout the state. The public infrastructure, already under tremendous pressure, cannot address the growing demand for these services without significant policy changes. Currently, one in five older adults in California lives in poverty.

"I congratulate Governor-elect Newsom on his victory, and most importantly, on pledging his support for a comprehensive Master Plan for Aging in California where the situation is critical and the need is urgent," said Shelley Lyford, president and CEO of West Health. "We stand ready to work with Governor-elect Newsom to turn his words into action, to spur transformational change for seniors along with their families and caregivers, and to ensure a better future for generations to come."

During the campaign, We Stand With Seniors called on state leaders to prioritize senior issues and collaborate on long-term solutions. As a result, during the campaign, Lieutenant Governor Newsom pledged to develop a Master Plan for Aging so all Californians can age safely and with dignity.

"For too long, California has been awash with fragmented services that may mean well but are ultimately not responsive to the needs of consumers and families. This lack of an overarching strategy has pushed millions of older Californians into poverty, unable to access high-quality, affordable health and supportive services," said Bruce Chernof, president and CEO of The SCAN Foundation. "We look forward to working with Governor-elect Newsom's transition team on developing the state's first Master Plan for Aging, and also invite runner-up John Cox to help shape this effort for our fellow Californians."

About We Stand With Seniors

West Health and The SCAN Foundation's We Stand With Seniors…Will You? nonpartisan, public awareness and education campaign focuses on the specific challenges seniors and their families face in accessing high-quality, affordable healthcare, dental care and supportive services and the cost to the state if these challenges are not addressed. Keep up with #StandWithSeniors by visiting www.WeStandWithSeniors.org and following on Facebook @WeStandWithSeniors and Twitter @WeStandWSeniors.

SOURCE We Stand With Seniors

Related Links

http://www.WeStandWithSeniors.org

