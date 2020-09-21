We Still Climb - Kyoto Botanicals to Support Range of Motion Project's Adaptive Team as They Climb 19,347 Feet in 48-Hours to Help Patients in Need of Prosthetic Care

LONGMONT, Colo., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of diverse athletes both able-bodied and adaptive from across the United States and Ecuador will join forces on September 25-27 on behalf of the non-profit Range of Motion Project (ROMP) to provide prosthetic care to amputees who do not have access. While the team's original goal was to summit Ecuador's 19,347-foot Cotopaxi volcano, the trip was postponed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As they await their opportunity to climb Cotopaxi, the group has teamed up to collectively climb a total of 19,347 vertical feet in seven locations during a 48-hour climb-a-thon September 25-27.

"We are in a unique position to leverage our own mobility to help amputees receive prosthetic treatment and technology that they need to redefine their potential," said Founder and Executive Director Dave Krupa. "Even though our Cotopaxi climb is not happening this year, we still climb and will continue to climb for our patients. This is our mission."

Kyoto Botanicals is committed to making an impact and supporting this event to help increase access to devices that enable personal empowerment and hemp-based CBD products that help bring balance and harmony to body and mind. From September 25 to September 27, 2020, Kyoto Botanicals will donate 50% of net proceeds from sales at https://kyotobotanicals.com to ROMP to support their mission during this difficult year. With a goal of raising $19,347 for ROMP over the course of the weekend, Kyoto Botanicals looks to make a big impact in 2020 to help amputees without access to proper medical care unlock their potential.

"We are excited to combine our belief that nature provides us what we need to help live happy, healthy lives with ROMP's mission to increase the mobility, visibility, and dignity of those marginalized by lack of access to rehabilitative technology," said CEO Ron Morrow. "With this event, we will help people confront, cope with, and overcome the physical and mental barriers created by the loss of a limb."

KYOTO BOTANICALS delivers high quality CBD products to help bring harmony and balance to people's lives and positively affect the world around them. We believe in giving back to the community and are dedicated to building a brand that can impact local and global needs. Through our line of innovative hemp-based products, KYOTO BOTANICALS thoughtfully combines the finest ingredients in nature to deliver quality, consistency, and results from batch to batch. https://kyotobotanicals.com/

ROMP is a technology-based, nonprofit organization, which provides high quality prosthetic care in underserved populations, thus enhancing mobility and unlocking human potential. ROMP believes that prosthetic limbs are not simply medical devices, but instruments of personal empowerment. ROMP recognizes the dual hardships of living in poverty with a disability and stands in solidarity with those who are made to suffer from an unequal distribution of care. www.rompglobal.org

