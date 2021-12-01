We The Patriots USA, Inc.: Major Federal Lawsuit Filed by Employees Against Bristol Myers Squibb

"BMS has abandoned logic in the name of hysteria and is systematically purging people of faith from its workforce. Tweet this

In an effort to test the sincerity of the plaintiffs' religious beliefs, BMS subjected employees to a rigorous interrogation that in some cases includes such questions as whether the employee had ever smoked tobacco, consumed alcohol, took recreational drugs, or received a tattoo.

WTP USA released the following statement late Wednesday: "The compulsory injection of an experimental foreign substance with known and widespread adverse side effects--including death--and procured with the assistance of aborted fetal cell lines, cannot be compared to drinking a beer. That such a question was posed to employees demonstrates an utter lack of understanding of the interactive process required by Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and we are confident that the plaintiffs will be successful in this litigation. It didn't have to come to this, but we are proud to stand up for the plaintiffs in their pursuit of religious liberty."

BMS has threatened to terminate the plaintiffs' employment if they do not receive the covid shot by December 6, 2021. The lawsuit seeks both preliminary and permanent injunctions enjoining BMS from terminating the employment of the plaintiffs and all other similarly-situated BMS employees.

Attorney Cameron Atkinson , Of Counsel for WTP USA and an associate at Pattis & Smith, LLC , is representing the plaintiffs. Attorney Atkinson provided the following statement shortly after filing the lawsuit: "Bristol Myers Squibb has abandoned logic in the name of hysteria and is systematically purging people of faith from its workforce. The law doesn't permit Bristol Myers Squibb to act as a modern Spanish Inquisition and destroy people's lives simply because it doesn't like their religious beliefs."

SOURCE We The Patriots USA, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.wethepatriotsusa.org

