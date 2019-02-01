"We the People of Nigeria" International Press Conference

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We the People of Nigeria will host a live international news conference at 3:30 p.m. EST/2030 GMT on Monday, February 4th, 2019 to urge the government of the United States of America to take action to promote democracy in Nigeria. The factors contributing to the decision to have this International Press Conference will be elaborated on February 4th. The Press and members of the Nigerian expatriate community in the Washington DC area are invited to attend this event, as they wield enormous influence on Nigerian voters and public opinion.

The event will be recorded and distributed via live stream, news outlets and social media to increase awareness of the issues and stress the importance of accurate, safe, free and fair elections in Nigeria.

We aim to ensure that democracy and the rule of law are respected and upheld by the current Nigerian administration. We desire that Nigerian voters are allowed to safely and democratically choose their leaders, without coercion, without fear or favor, free of violence and intimidation. We abhor vote rigging.

Event speakers will include:

Dr. Lloyd F. Ukwu , Human Rights lawyer, Institute for Strategic & Development Studies

, Human Rights lawyer, Institute for Strategic & Development Studies Miss Annkio Briggs, Human Rights and Environmental Activist

Dr. Salamatu Machunga, Chairman, Nigeria Middle Belt Forum

ATTENDANCE IN PERSON: The "Spotlight on the February 2019 Nigerian Elections" news event on February 4, 2019, 3:30 p.m. EST/2030 GMT in the Zenger Room, the National Press Club, 529 14th Street NW, Washington, D.C. Attendance will be limited to credentialed members of the news media and RSVP'd invitees. For security reasons, all attendees must RSVP in advance.

SOURCE We the People of Nigeria