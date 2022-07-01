We Want You!

Calling all influencers, travelers, & tech enthusiasts

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flyy, the Real-World Metaverse that allows users to connect with friends, businesses and communities is flourishing. With many features for the aspiring influencer, local traveler and tech guru to enjoy, the categorization and hashtag feature has been a fan favorite for all.

Flyy's category feature, which is composed of two parts, allows users to organize their own experiences and quickly search for others with the use of colors, hashtags and icons. This feature is easy to spot, as it is highlighted with an indicator on our unique 3D map. The simplicity of this software entices users to explore the app, connect with friends and post their everyday activities.

"We're working hard to increasingly humanize Flyy's metaverse by introducing features that target each person's interests," said Adel AlMassarani, CEO of Flyy, "we aim to turn Flyy's 3D virtual experience into a true discovery & share of places, activities and communities."

Quickly head over to the App store or Google Play to download the Flyy app and secure your unique username today! Follow @flyy.app on Instagram to get an exclusive first look at Flyy's newest features.

Flyy app, based in New York City, is a startup founded by like-minded tech entrepreneurs that have a combined experience of over 60 years in mobile app development and marketing.

Media Contact:

Adel AlMassarani

1-800-281-Flyy (3599)

[email protected]

SOURCE Flyy