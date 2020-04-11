NEWARK, Calif., April 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chinese Restaurant Foundation (CRF) proudly sponsors its "We Wok Together" initiative in concert with leaders in the Chinese American restaurant community. Chinese American restaurateurs are working together to provide warm meals of love to frontline heroes in their neighborhoods from April 11-30.

CRF has allocated funding to match its member restaurants' commitments and double the number of free lunches they provide to local first responders including active police officers, firefighters, EMTs and healthcare professionals. "Starting April 11 CRF will donate funds to our member restaurants, up to 100 lunches a day," said Betty Xie, CRF's Executive Director.

Leading the "We Wok Together" initiative are Master Chefs: Martin Yan, Lawrence Chu, Sr. and Tony Hu. Dozens of Chinese restaurateurs signed up within days. "In every community across the nation, Chinese restaurants have been well supported by their neighborhoods. During a challenging time like this, it's our turn to say thank you to our community, especially to those on the frontline who are fighting on all our behalf," said Martin Yan, the renowned host of PBS's Yan Can Cook.

"I'm grateful for what my community has given me, my family and my restaurant over the last 50 years. We've been able to give back to our community. I'm happy to support CRF's initiative to refuel our heroes with a warm lunch and show them some love," said Lawrence Chu, founder of Chef Chu's.

"Since mid-March, five locations of my restaurant have been providing complimentary work lunches for first responders in the greater Chicago area. I applaud CRF's initiative and am happy to endorse it," said Tony Hu, founder of Lao Sze Chuan Group.

In addition, CRF encourages its member restaurants to scale up their act of kindness to show appreciation to their neighborhood. Many others could use some solace during this difficult time, such as elderly people living alone, young children and single moms. Restaurants can sign up to participate at www.chineserestaurantfoundation.org.

About Chinese Restaurant Foundation

The Chinese Restaurant Foundation (www.ChineseRestaurantFoundation.org) is a non-profit trade organization that promotes Chinese restaurants in the United States. CRF is tied closely with Chinese Restaurant News, a monthly magazine founded in 1995 to inform Chinese-speaking restaurateurs of foodservice industry news and trends.

