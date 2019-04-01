Wealth Advisory Firm Halbert Hargrove Launches Refreshed Brand

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Halbert Hargrove ("HH"), a fiduciary investment management and wealth advisory firm headquartered in Long Beach, California, today announced the rebranding of their tagline and logo to highlight the company's ongoing mission to positively impact the financial well-being of its clients.

Halbert Hargrove's new logo and tagline, "Fearless Pursuit of Well-Lived Todays & Tomorrows", highlight the firm's efforts to strike a balance between living for today and planning for tomorrow when giving financial advice. Longevity is an essential aspect of the firm's focus, and HH is committed to planning for its client's and employee's long-lived futures.

"Halbert Hargrove has been leading people to successful tomorrows for more than 85 years through fearless conversations, which is something we are incredibly proud of," said Halbert Hargrove COO and President JC Abusaid. "Throughout the years, Halbert Hargrove has provided clients with peace of mind, purpose and guidance. The new HH logo and tagline represent Halbert Hargrove's dedication to our clients while honoring the company's history and core values."

Since 1933, the company has had an unwavering commitment to providing families, businesses, employees, and nonprofit organizations with trustworthy financial advice, and the firm's refreshed brand is the most recent move in the company's growth. The firm recently launched its Socially Responsible Investing (SRI) solution and was named by InvestmentNews as one of the 2019 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers for the second year in a row. Halbert Hargrove placed 35th on the list of 75 advisory firms, which were evaluated on company culture, benefits, career paths and more. Halbert Hargrove was recognized for its incentive equity plan, sabbaticals, unlimited vacation time and graduate degree reimbursement program.

About Halbert Hargrove

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors, LLC, is a fiduciary investment management and wealth advisory firm that provides investment management, wealth advisory, financial planning, and consulting services to individuals, families, and trusts. Founded in 1933, Halbert Hargrove is headquartered in Long Beach, CA, and has approximately $2.3B assets under management. For more information, please visit: www.halberthargrove.com

