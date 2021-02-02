Wealth Builder Marilyn Suey, CFP®, Featured in Kevin Harrington's New Personal Finance Book, "Build Wealth Like a Shark"

SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER, Marilyn Suey, president of The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors, based in San Ramon, is a featured guest contributor to the new wealth-building book, "Build Wealth Like a Shark" which became a number one bestseller on Amazon in four categories and in three countries. The book was edited by international business growth coach, Scott Keffer and by Kevin Harrington, one of the original investors on the hit TV show, "The Shark Tank" and the inventor of the infomercial.

"Build Wealth Like A Shark," which launched on January 19, 2021, features insights from 31 of North America's leading business, financial, and investment authorities. The book shows numerous strategies to save, preserve, and pass on wealth.

Marilyn focused her comments on Savvy Women who may not always put their finances first. She encourages her clients, to Start Today with a Plan and take continuous action to build and design their Financial House.

"Know your numbers, and how they can serve you as you take your steps toward financial independence" said Marilyn. "Whether you are single, married or in partnership, take care of your hard- earned money, so it takes greater care of you will serve you best."

Readers will discover the biggest financial and tax obstacles to build and keep wealth; the principle of "true wealth;" the seven major financial blind spots; how to avoid one of the worst retirement-income strategies; and how to avoid financial divorce disasters, among others.

"Our desire was to create one place where business owners, executives, professionals, and others could easily access sound wealth-building insights, strategies, and tips from a diversity of industry authorities. I've always profited from the 'One Solid Idea' philosophy: All I need from a book, training, or coach is One Solid Idea," said Scott Keffer.

About Marilyn Suey

Marilyn Suey is a registered representative with, and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC., The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors, and Kevin Harrington are separate entities from LPL Financial. CA Insurance License #0E01981

Marilyn is a life-long learner committed to professional excellence. She earned dual degrees in Applied Math and Economics from the University of California at Berkeley; an MBA from the prestigious Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania; before adding the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER®, Accredited Investment Fiduciary™, and Professional Plan Consultant™ professional designations.

Marilyn loves to share her financial wisdom and insights as a Keynote Speaker to many organizations, including Golden Gate University; YouNiquely You Retreat, Leadership America, Plaid for Women and to the public through her ongoing seminars, most notably her Savvy Woman Seminar series.

Marilyn shares her leadership skills with many organizations, including as a Board Member with the Senior Services Northern California Foundation, affiliated with Sequoia Living; Blackhawk Country Club; and Advisory for UC Berkeley's, PFP program.

About The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors

We follow a disciplined planning system, "Your Prosperity Blueprint Process," that enables our clients to design their customized plan which will guide them as they travel on the road toward financial independence.

Our clients understand that their wealth is more than their money. Working with us, using our Prosperity Blueprint Process, we collaborate and support our clients to take care of their families, and the people and causes they care about deeply.

Your Prosperity Blueprint includes, your integrated plan, a wealth accumulation strategy and tactics; a wealth preservation strategy and tactics that serve you and your family. We collaborate with you every step of your journey to keep you on the road toward financial independence.

For information about The Diamond Group, go to http://www.diamondgroupwealthadvisors.com/

About the Editors

Besides gaining fame on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington is the creator of the AS Seen on TV brand, a cofounding international business growth coach, best-selling author, and keynote speaker. As an authority on business growth and marketing, Keffer has been interviewed on radio and TV and has spoken at most major financial industry conferences. Keffer, known as The Million Dollar Mentor, has been called an "industry transformer" for his innovative systems and processes. Through his speaking engagements, training, and coaching, Keffer has trained tens of thousands of financial planners, investment advisors, and wealth managers from across the U.S., Canada, and Australia.

