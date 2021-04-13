Wealth Dynamix Launches Cloud-based Client Lifecycle Management SaaS Solution for Wealth Management Firms

A secure, cost-effective and highly scalable SaaS solution, CLMi offers plug-and-play CLM that puts the productivity of relationship managers and satisfaction of client journeys at the heart of their business. Underpinned by a robust and innovative rules and process engine, incorporating automated, best practice workflows, CLMi delivers actionable insights direct to the desktop of every relationship manager via easy-to-use and intuitive graphical dashboards. Relationship managers can use CLMi on any device, from any location.

CLMi's lean and agile infrastructure eliminates the need for complex and time-consuming configuration and set-up, making it quick and easy to deploy out-of-the-box, across the business. Pre-built integrations with best-in-class FinTech and RegTech enable cross-firm collaboration and communication, enterprise-wide data sharing and complete end-to-end oversight - from acquisition and onboarding through to ongoing relationship management. Regular, automated updates ensure CLMi is always current and at the forefront of innovation, with no requirement for in-house maintenance.

According to Dominic Snell, Product Strategy Director at Wealth Dynamix: "User experience is central to our vision of empowering relationship managers with CLM tools that make their life easier and their work more effective. They have grown tired of difficult-to-use technology that requires multiple logins, fails to provide a complete client view and provides insufficient insights. Low adoption is detrimental to a wealth manager's business and increasingly we have been asked for an easy-to-use CLM platform that relationship managers will want to use every day. CLMi is the answer. We have applied our wealth management industry expertise to develop a highly flexible solution that is both quick and easy to implement and satisfying to use, without compromising functionality. As a SaaS solution, CLMi combines powerful CRM capability with the versatility and intelligence required to manage complex rules and processes inherent in wealth management."

Gary Linieres, CEO and Co-founder at Wealth Dynamix, said: "Mid-tier discretionary fund and investment managers need more than a standard CRM to manage client journeys and complex compliance requirements effectively, but lack the resources and budgets to source and then integrate different stage-specific solutions. CLMi has been forged out of our ten years experience delivering large scale CRM and onboarding projects to some of the world's largest wealth managers. We've taken all that knowledge and distilled it into an agile, modern SaaS solution that offers the kind of simple sophistication that relationship managers have been demanding for many years. CLMi will help them become truly client centric and provide a digital platform and toolkit for a cost that was previously only in reach for organisations prepared to spend millions."

