Wealth Enhancement Group Announces Acquisition of $320 Million Hybrid RIA Financial Wealth Management, Further Building Scale in the Midwest

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, an independent wealth management firm, today announced its acquisition of Financial Wealth Management, a hybrid registered investment adviser (RIA) based in Madison, Wis., with approximately $320 million in client assets*. Upon the closing of this transaction, Wealth Enhancement Group expects to approach $26 billion in client assets.

The acquisition brings Wealth Enhancement Group yet another location in the state of Wisconsin, adding to current offices in Clinton and Green Bay, and the three offices in Appleton, Milwaukee and Madison that it will add through the upcoming acquisition of SVA Financial Group announced last week. The move demonstrates the company's continued focus on executing on its strategy of broadening its footprint in key regions across the country, and further solidifies its position as a leading national wealth management and financial planning brand.

Financial Wealth Management consists of the father-son advisor team of Founder Dan Hyland and Senior Vice President Kyle Hyland. The practice offers comprehensive wealth management services, including retirement and financial planning for individuals and small businesses.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "Over the course of nearly 40 years in the wealth management industry, Dan Hyland has built a robust business based on his experience and commitment to clients, and we are honored to welcome him and his team to the Wealth Enhancement Group family. This acquisition further strengthens our footprint in the Midwest, where, starting from our home base in Minnesota, we have been adding to our locations at a steady pace, selectively adding high-quality practices whose cultures and goals align with our own. Dan, Kyle and their team are exactly the sort of professionals we relish the chance to work with, and we look forward to supporting them with our centralized wealth management and back office capabilities, as well as our additional strategic growth initiatives."

Dan Hyland said, "Wealth Enhancement Group has built a highly respected presence in the wealth management space as a fast-growing, innovative firm that provides industry-leading technology, resources and expertise to support us to better serve our clients. We are excited to join the Wealth Enhancement Group team as they share our vision and commitment to client service and will continue to empower us to guide our clients in pursuing their financial goals."

Financial terms of the transaction, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, were not disclosed.

About Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement Group is a Greater Minneapolis-based independent wealth management firm offering comprehensive and customized financial planning and investment management services. Founded in 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group serves clients nationwide. Wealth Enhancement Group specializes in providing retail clients with the team-based expertise and resources they need to simplify their financial life. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Certain, but not all, investment advisor representatives (IARs) of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial. Wealth Enhancement Group is a registered trademark of Wealth Enhancement Group, LLC.

*Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had more than $22 billion in client brokerage and advisory assets as of 11/30/20. Financial Wealth Management had approximately $320 million in client brokerage and advisory assets as of 12/08/20.

