WealthEngine Levels Up in 2019 - Announces Next Generation Product Release, Completes Hires To Their Executive Leadership Team

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WealthEngine today announced during LiveRamp's RAMPUP 2019, that it has rounded out its executive leadership team and set the stage to achieve rapid growth in 2019. Within a strong, profitable year in 2018, involving a highly successful WE Prosper customer and partner Summit, and growth within their more than 3000 active customers, the company also added more than 700 new customers across financial services, education, healthcare, advocacy and faith-based and leading arts & culture organizations in 2018.

The upcoming WealthEngine 9.0 release transforms how both nonprofit and for-profit organizations can incorporate unique wealth signals into finding, segmenting, nurturing and activating their prospective audiences. "It's the industry's first Prospect Engagement Platform in the market, filling the analytical void between CRM systems and marketing campaign management engines," says WealthEngine CEO, PV Boccasam. "For the first time, our customers will be able to be both predictive and personalized in their approach to prospecting. It will set a new standard for how data science and analytics are used ethically for doing good while enhancing the mission of corporations."

WealthEngine revealed an early preview of WealthEngine 9.0 at the LiveRamp's RAMPUP 2019 conference to a select group of customers, sharing its latest cloud-based offering. The predictive prospecting platform uses advanced machine learning models to curate high-fidelity wealth signals across hundreds of data sources to nurture and lead-score potential prospects. These API-enabled wealth signals can now be activated directly into omnichannel campaigns with integrations into DMP systems such as LiveRamp (NASDAQ: RAMP). By having a single, secure, integrated platform that incorporates the complete lifecycle of prospecting – from searching, screening, scoring, segmenting, and precision targeting and activation of audiences – the industry now has a unique way to test-learn-measure their campaign outcomes. Unlike data enrichment platforms, WealthEngine enables complete control and governance of both the customer's and their client's data preferences, providing command over personalization and solicitation of prospects.

WealthEngine is also excited to announce its new wealth screening service offering, WE Insights. It's a complete package of data cleansing, data enrichment and data analysis services for clients. "Our team of customer engagement managers will now leverage our secure platform to deliver next-generation wealth screening services," says Prag Shah, President. "With in-built machine-learnt models like capital campaigns, grateful patient, next-best-prospect, look-alikes, etc., our customers will have renewed intimacy with their customers and prospects."

The company also invested in its infrastructure and people, including establishing an India-based innovation team, thereby more than tripling the investment in product and customer success. "Being a profitable, growing company allows us to make continued investments in our customers by investing in our product and our people," says Bob Latchford, the company's recently appointed CFO. "I'm excited about the value our clients will see as a result of our new outcomes-based approach and simple pricing and packaging for clients for every size." In addition, the company appointed experienced industry executives Matt Melnick, to SVP of Sales, Raj Khera to EVP of Customer Growth, and Prashant Nerkar as VP of Engineering.

About WealthEngine: WealthEngine works with more than 3000 industry-leading financial services, higher education, healthcare systems, advocacy, and high-end hospitality organizations to deeply understand their current and prospective donors and customers. Our cloud-based prospect engagement platform contains WE Profiles for 250M adults in the U.S., enriched with demographics, lifestyle and affinity, charitable/political giving history, real-estate and other wealth signals. WealthEngine also is an ardent supporter of its local community and a member of the 1% Pledge movement. To learn more visit: WealthEngine.com.

Julie Bacon

VP Marketing

WealthEngine, Inc.

jbacon@wealthengine.com

SOURCE WealthEngine

