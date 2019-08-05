WealthEngine Releases Next-Generation Prospect Engagement Platform, WE9

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WealthEngine released their highly anticipated predictive prospecting platform, WealthEngine9 (WE9). This marks WealthEngine's transition from primarily delivering wealth insights, to providing wealth scores based on affinity, propensity, capacity and intent. The company intends to empower clients to modernize their methods of prospect engagement with their new offerings, powered by machine learning systems that curate highly accurate wealth profiles for 250M US-based individuals and 180M+ households with over 1800+ attributes for each profile curated with first-party and third-party data.

"The art of engaging with your next-best prospect can now be powered by data science", said PV Boccasam, CEO of WealthEngine. "The art of personalizing your connections with individuals you already know, with the science of who you should know, is powered by what we call Engagement Science™. It's our industry most advanced wealth signal that can be used in every fundraising or marketing campaign."

WealthEngine studies have shown that "Wealth Indicators" encompass more than just net income, economic capacity or prior contributions. Wealth is uniquely defined by an individual's motivations, awareness, and how engaged they are across their circle of influence including business, social and familial networks. Each of these drive their behavior to give, learn, save, spend or serve their communities or causes. Industry now requires an enterprise-class platform that not only serves up data but delivers a holistic view on every potential client while providing actionable insights for engagement.

The WealthEngine9 platform has five core integrated benefits, which include:

Modern User Interface with Mobile Responsive Design: WE9 possesses an updated user experience with a modern, responsive design. This new interface delivers critical, real-time indicators to wealth across multiple dimensions such as the incorporation of tags, filters, badges and the ability to save and favorite individual profiles. Leading fundraisers and marketers can quickly segment, prioritize and target their audience to drive higher conversion rates.

Seamless Platform for Prospecting, Analyzing, Modeling, and Scoring: WE9 can now analyze, score and benchmark millions of records that look like your best donor or prospect. Users can now easily integrate wealth screenings with philanthropic and political giving, along with lifestyle attributes into their donor and customer-centric databases in real-time.

Continuous Data Refresh Delivering Real-Time Wealth Insights: With revamped machine learning algorithms, new recalculated WE9's scores and ratings are now even more accurate and up-to-date. With over 165 million donor records in the platform and 500,000 new ones added each week, users have access to the latest charitable, political and philanthropic giving information. In addition, details on insider stock trades and updates of millions of email addresses ensure industry's best identity resolution match rates.

New Scores, Models, API-based Digital Activation: WealthEngine9 also introduces new capabilities to enhance client's ability to segment their target audience with precision. WE9 introduces a pioneering new Propensity to Spend (P2S) score across 20 different expense categories from cars, homes, travel etc., to selectively allow them to prioritize and target top prospects. With our API, prospect researchers and luxury marketers can directly connect with digital activation platforms and personalize their messaging to their appropriate audience segments.

Secure Integration Into Customer Data Systems: The quest for a Customer360 view, across every dimension of a customer's personal, professional and philanthropic lifestyle, is never ending. The WE9 platform automates the access, appends and activation of these profiles within any and all of the 30 different CRM/DRM integrations supported by the company. With WE9 all of these connectors are updated and is available across Salesforce ( NASDAQ:CRM ), Ellucian, NGPVan/EveryAction, SalsaLabs, Tessitura, ROI Systems, Patron Technologies and others. Through the new secure Salesforce Shield Integration, sensitive user/lifestyle data can be directly monitored, encrypted and protected when executing campaigns.

Customer Testimonials:

"We have been a WealthEngine client for close to 20 years. With constant pressure of doing more with less, we find that the new 9.0 release is a huge step forward. The new UI along with the new capabilities provides a more intuitive workflow and an easier way to access relevant information, which will allow my team to quickly nail down prospective high-impact donors. The increased efficiency will allow us to get to the donors faster than ever improving our ability to convert more donors at higher amounts." - Stephanie Iverson, Director of Research and Prospect Management, University of South Florida

"WealthEngine 9.0 certainly enhances our ability to support our core mission of partnering with nonprofits on strategic fundraising initiatives. With a brand new look and feel, better data, and more accurate scores, the new release allows users to surface high-impact donors with greater precision, quickly and at scale. WealthEngine has been a great partner of ours over the years, and I can't wait to see what they do next!" - Margaret Gallagher, Vice President, CCS Research.

Industry's Most Innovative Pricing Models:

One of the most significant advantages that customers and prospects will now benefit from is a simplified subscription model that is donor or record-based pricing that is performance and transaction-based. Smaller and emerging nonprofits can now benefit from the same powerful technologies that larger organizations and institutions do to attract new donors while enabling the existing ones to give more.

Our WE9's flexible, credit-based model will optimize clients' ability to access all available platform functions including Analyze, Model, Prospect, APIs and CRM/DMS connectors which are now in one integrated package named Aware. Customers can upload their screening records and our platform will continuously refresh their data, which enables an up to date view of their prospects and customers. For more information on our new pricing contact info@wealthengine.com .

About WealthEngine:

WealthEngine, for more than two decades, has been supporting more than ~3500 industry-leading higher education, healthcare systems, advocacy, financial services, and high-end luxury brands and hospitality organizations in capturing tens of billions of dollars. Fueled by our wealth and lifestyle signals, our customers measurably improve their personalization and effectiveness across fundraising, capital campaigns, marketing, and overall engagement with their audience.

Rooted in machine learning, with a cloud-native architecture, WealthEngine 9 platform boasts an entirely new user experience to provide wealth, demographic and lifestyle signals that come together to formulate powerful scores, available in real-time. Underpinned by the company's Engagement Science™, WE9 models, segments and activates, and targets prospects continually so customers will know what motivates their audience to save, buy or donate.

WealthEngine is hosting its second annual WE Prosper Summit, October 1, 2019, at the famed interactive Newseum in Washington, DC. Please visit our website www.weprospersummit.com for more information. The company is an active participant in Pledge 1% , regularly giving back to the community it serves through time, product and donations. Based in Bethesda, Maryland, the company has offices throughout the US. Learn more at www.wealthengine.com .

