Wealthfront Opens Its Investment Platform To Enable More Investment Choices For Clients

These updates further position Wealthfront as a leading investment platform for young investors who want flexibility with their investments and reassurance they are putting their money in the right place to build long-term wealth.

"This launch opens up an enormous opportunity for Wealthfront," said Dan Carroll, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Wealthfront. "Our current clients alone have over $50 billion in assets linked to Wealthfront sitting in outside brokerages. Adding the ability for them to invest with Wealthfront based on their values and beliefs and apply the benefit of our automation, will enable them to simplify their investment activities and pursue their goals by trusting the management of those assets to us."

Despite recent headlines touting meme stocks and phenomena like $GME, Wealthfront has found that many young investors want a buy-and-hold investment strategy to build wealth for the long term, while preserving flexibility to try out different investments along the way. Most importantly, the majority of young investors want good advice that validates their decisions or shows them better options. As an SEC-registered investment adviser, Wealthfront is an attractive partner because it is legally obligated to provide advice and information that's in its clients' best interest, setting Wealthfront apart from other financial apps that do not have this obligation. Not only will clients get Wealthfront's automation, they will be investing their money with a company that has their best interests at heart and can help them build meaningful wealth, rather than riding the rollercoaster of day trading.

Wealthfront's client-centric approach to investing, along with its new investment options, has attracted the support of big names like NFL linebacker, financial literacy advocate and UPenn adjunct professor, Brandon Copeland. Copeland has been working with Wealthfront throughout the month of April to help people get over the initial inertia and fear associated with investing and financial planning.

"Wealthfront provides a high level of advice and care and is a leader in delivering access to investment opportunities to young and new investors," said Copeland. "I'm happy to help spread the word about a service that can help people build wealth and invest in accordance with their beliefs and values."

In addition to investing in a classic Wealthfront recommended portfolio, starting today clients can build their own portfolio from a list of ETFs carefully vetted by Wealthfront's research team. Two particularly exciting options for clients are Wealthfront's expanded SRI options and the ability to add Wealthfront's US Direct Indexing strategy on its own. Wealthfront plans to continue to build tools that allow clients to further customize their investment portfolios, including the addition of more ETFs and crypto. To open a Wealthfront account, download the app on the App Store or Google Play or visit www.wealthfront.com .

About Wealthfront

Wealthfront integrates banking and investing to make it delightfully easy to grow your wealth. Wealthfront provides a wide range of financial services, like interest checking that offers an ATM/debit card as well as low-cost investment management, one-click loans and free financial planning tools. Wealthfront recently launched the first set of features that make up its Self-Driving Money™ vision to automate your savings plan so you don't need to worry about monitoring accounts and moving money around. Wealthfront was named best account for cash management by NerdWallet and best robo-advisor by both NerdWallet (2019) and Investopedia (2020). To learn more please visit www.wealthfront.com or download the app on the App Store or Google Play .

Disclosure:

We've partnered with Green Dot Bank, Member FDIC, to bring you checking features.

Checking features for the Cash Account are subject to identity verification by Green Dot Bank. Debit Card is optional and must be requested. Wealthfront Cash Account Visa® Debit Card is issued by Green Dot Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Visa is a registered trademark of Visa International Service Association. Green Dot Bank operates under the following registered trade names: GO2bank, GoBank, Green Dot Bank and Bonneville Bank. All of these registered trade names are used by, and refer to, a single FDIC-insured bank, Green Dot Bank. Deposits under any of these trade names are deposits with Green Dot Bank and are aggregated for deposit insurance coverage. Wealthfront products and services are not provided by Green Dot Bank. Green Dot is a registered trademark of Green Dot Corporation. ©2021 Green Dot Corporation. All rights reserved.

Cash Account is offered by Wealthfront Brokerage LLC ("Wealthfront Brokerage"), a Member of FINRA / SIPC . Neither Wealthfront Brokerage nor any of its affiliates are a bank, and Cash Account is not a checking or savings account. We convey funds to partner banks who accept and maintain deposits, provide the interest rate, and provide FDIC insurance. Investment management and advisory services are provided by Wealthfront Advisers LLC ("Wealthfront Advisers"), an SEC registered investment adviser, and financial planning tools are provided by Wealthfront Software LLC ("Wealthfront").

One click loans refers to our Portfolio Line of Credit which is a margin lending product offered exclusively to clients of Wealthfront Advisers by Wealthfront Brokerage LLC. You should consider the risks and benefits specific to margin when evaluating your options. Learn more about these risks in the Margin Handbook .

Nerdwallet and Investopedia (the "Solicitors") receive cash compensation for referring potential clients to Wealthfront Advisers, LLC ("Wealthfront Advisers") via advertisements placed on their respective websites. The Solicitors and Wealthfront Advisers are not affiliated with one another and have no formal relationship outside of the solicitation arrangement.

The information contained in this communication is provided for general informational purposes only, and should not be construed as investment or tax advice. Nothing in this communication should be construed as tax advice, a solicitation or offer, or recommendation, to buy or sell any security. Any links provided to other server sites are offered as a matter of convenience and are not intended to imply that Wealthfront Advisers or its affiliates endorses, sponsors, promotes and/or is affiliated with the owners of or participants in those sites, or endorses any information contained on those sites, unless expressly stated otherwise.

All investing involves risk, including the possible loss of money you invest, and past performance does not guarantee future performance. Please see our Full Disclosure for important details.

Wealthfront, Wealthfront Advisers and Wealthfront Brokerage are wholly owned subsidiaries of Wealthfront Corporation.

© 2021 Wealthfront Corporation. All rights reserved.

Contact Info: [email protected]

SOURCE Wealthfront

Related Links

http://www.wealthfront.com

