WealthManagement.com 2019 Industry Awards Recognizes Chaikin Analytics as Best Industry Research Provider

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chaikin Analytics and its innovative Power Gauge ETF rating received the "Best Industry Research Provider" accolade at the WealthManagement.com 2019 Industry Awards.

In their fifth year, the Awards recognize a wide range of contributors, innovators, and leaders in the quickly-evolving wealth management industry. Along with Chaikin Analytics, over 260 firms were nominated, including some of the world's largest asset management firms, brokerages, and fintech leaders.

"We are delighted to accept this award for our new Chaikin Power Gauge ETF rating," said Marc Chaikin, Founder of Chaikin Analytics. "When we first began working on this system, we knew we wanted to give advisors and their clients a reliable, easy-to-read rating that factors in the individual outlook for each stock in an ETF. Only by looking at the underlying stocks could we make a truly predictive rating. We spent two years developing this ETF rating, and are happy the industry, and most importantly our clients, find it as valuable as we do."

The Chaikin Analytics Power Gauge ETF rating predicts an ETF's potential to outperform the market over an intermediate time horizon of three to six months. It utilizes Chaikin Analytics' existing 20-factor Chaikin Power Gauge stock rating for the potential of the underlying holdings of each ETF, while also accounting for the ETF's index-weighted market performance. What differentiates the Chaikin Power Gauge ETF rating is that it is a forward-looking ETF model and it combines the underlying fundamental and technical characteristics of an ETF's constituent holdings.

Performance results of the Chaikin Power Gauge ETF rating have been rigorously backtested over a 15-year sample period, and proven accurate at identifying Very Bullish, Bullish, Neutral, Bearish, and Very Bearish ETFs.

The Chaikin Power Gauge ETF rating will be the centerpiece of the upcoming product for advisors, PortfolioWise. Launching in 2020, PortfolioWise is a cutting-edge platform that empowers advisors to construct and propose ETF-based portfolios that align with client risk. Advisors can click here to sign up for early access .

For now, advisors and individual investors can access the Chaikin Power Gauge ETF ratings by becoming a Chaikin Analytics member .

About Chaikin Analytics, LLC

Chaikin Analytics is a suite of research tools and portfolio management services that help pick winning stocks and ETFs and drop losing ones ahead of market shifts. The Chaikin Power Gauge stock and ETF ratings are the centerpiece of Chaikin Analytics.

The stock rating is a proven 20-factor model that uniquely combines fundamental, technical, and sentiment factors to indicate a stock's potential and is a remarkably accurate indicator of where a stock is headed over the next three to six months.

The ETF rating combines this proprietary stock rating model with technical analysis factors into a unique view of an ETF's potential.

Contact:

Peyton Patterson, Chaikin Analytics

856-701-7441

223075@email4pr.com

SOURCE Chaikin Analytics