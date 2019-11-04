WealthQuotient Co-Founder Shares Integral Approaches to Growing Your Business

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- David Friedman, an expert in wealth intelligence and data management will provide attendees of the 2019 Schwab Impact Conference on November 6th in San Diego, CA with exclusive methods to grow their businesses and obtain ultra-affluent client referrals.

The Schwab Impact Conference is an educational and networking opportunity featuring thousands of top performing financial advisors from across the country. Friedman's session, Understanding, Connecting to and Growing Your Business with Ultra-Wealthy Clients through Referrals is already measured as one of the top ten in attendance numbers for the conference. Tapping into his knowledge of the financial services sector provides a unique strategy in the referral process when dealing with ultra-affluent individuals.

David Friedman is the co-founder of the world's leading ultra and high net worth prospect and pipeline development platform, WealthQuotient. His company is transforming the way top global luxury, financial services, non-profit and higher education brands identify, cultivate and engage their wealthiest prospects. Friedman is an esteemed speaker in global ultra-affluence and has been quoted in several major publications. He is also co-author of the forthcoming book "Grow Your WealthQuotient: A Proven Referral Methodology for Accessing the World's Wealthiest."

Frieddman shares what he is looking forward to this year at the Schwab Impact Conference. "I am honored to be participating at Schwab Impact on one of the top 10 attended panels in front of some of the top financial advisors in the nation." He further observed, "As all advisors know that referrals are the key way they grow their business but most do it reactively. It's our passion at WealthQuotient to empower and educate advisors on how to scale referrals in a more systematic, sustainable and measurable way to grow their businesses."

At the Schwab Impact Conference, David Friedman will provide privileged information about the necessary tactics to ensure success in business development. Registration for this event can be completed online at the Charles Schwab website.

About David Friedman, Co-Founder, WealthQuotient:

Mr. Friedman is a pioneer in the wealth intelligence and data space being one of the world's leading experts and authority on the global ultra affluent and high net worth market. Mr. Friedman is a noted speaker in the areas of the global ultra affluent and has been quoted in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Financial Times, The Guardian, Investment News, Forbes and The Telegraph, and has been a frequent guest contributor on CNBC, BBC, FOX, CNN, and Bloomberg. Prior to co-founding WealthQuotient, Mr. Friedman Co-Founded Wealth-X, the world's only global ultra affluent data and intelligence platform where he and his co-founder sold a majority stake to Insight Venture Partners ($8B NYC based private equity fund). Mr. Friedman is also the co-author of the forthcoming book "Grow Your WealthQuotient: A Proven Referral Methodology for Accessing the World's Wealthiest." (www.mywealthq.com/book)

About WealthQuotient:

As the world's leading ultra high net worth/high net worth prospect pipeline development and prospect-as-a-service (PaaS) platform, WealthQuotient is transforming the way the top global luxury, financial services and non-profit/higher education brands are identifying, accessing and engaging their wealthiest prospects. WealthQuotient creates new paradigms for growth by installing new mindsets, methodologies and measurements for clients around HNW/UHNW prospecting. WealthQuotient empowers its clients to scale proactive and systematic referral driven growth strategies through its proprietary 5 step methodology. WealthQuotient further offers individual access to its content and tools through its online University at www.mywealthq.com

