WealthVest Announces Promotion of Marc Rogers to National Sales Manager

BOZEMAN, Mont., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WealthVest is proud to announce that Marc Rogers has been promoted to National Sales Manager, Independent Advisor Channel for WealthVest.

"Marc Rogers is one of the most talented salespeople in the annuity industry and has built a truly tremendous following among some of the largest, most successful advisors in the United States. We knew Marc was the obvious choice to develop and lead this new channel for WealthVest," said Wade Dokken, President of WealthVest.

WealthVest

Rogers will lead the growth of WealthVest's newest sales channel. The WealthVest Independent Advisor Channel is focused on the nation's top agents and independent advisors. WealthVest has five distinct sales channels—all serving either different proprietary products developed for WealthVest or distinct distribution strategies. The independent advisor channel is the largest channel for fixed index annuities. Rogers has over 13 years of experience coaching and developing advisors into successful retirement income planning specialists.

"WealthVest is the #1 largest independently owned distributor of fixed and index annuities through banks and broker-dealers and Marc is the most successful sales coach in WealthVest's history," said Lincoln Collins. "Marc is one of the few professionals who can build a channel to $5 billion for WealthVest. We could not be more proud to announce his promotion."

The WealthVest Independent Channel will be focused on working with the largest agencies and individual producers in the United States. Marc has built a career coaching $10 million producers to become $25 million producers. He tirelessly builds marketing plans and social media strategies and is committed to leading a team that consistently builds effective business development strategies for his clients.

About WealthVest

WealthVest is a financial services firm specializing in the distribution of high-quality fixed and indexed annuity products from top-rated insurance carriers. WealthVest designs, markets, and distributes these essential products throughout the nation and is squarely focused on developing products with the highest consumer value.

WealthVest was founded in 2009 by former CEO of American Skandia, Wade Dokken, and former CEO of Hartford Life Limited, Europe, Lincoln Collins. From the beginning, WealthVest has provided financial professionals with thorough coaching, effective face-to-face sales training, marketing collateral, and thought leadership on retirement planning concepts and products of the highest consumer value – offering principal protection and lifetime guaranteed income.

