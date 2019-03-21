Wearable Augmented Reality Tours to 'Break the Mold' at Madame Tussauds DC via Partnership With ARtGlass

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ARtGlass, the world's leading provider of augmented reality experiences on smartglasses at museums and historic sites, today announced that it will deploy its next tour at Madame Tussauds Washington, D.C., making the iconic site among the first in the U.S. to bring the leading-edge technology to the core of its visitor experience.

Visitors to a museum enjoy a tour experience created by ARtGlass in augmented reality on transparent smartglasses.

Madame Tussauds Washington, D.C. invites visitors on a journey through American history, with life-size figures of every American president, social justice leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and pop culture icons such as Beyonce and George Clooney.

Beginning this summer, visitors will don ARtGlass' augmented reality smart glasses to see into the lives of historical persons with 3D and fully immersive dynamic holograms, historical video, 360-degree panoramas and surround audio.

"The ARtGlass team brings the perfect combination of technical innovation and cultural knowledge," said Therese Alvich, general manager for Madame Tussauds Washington, D.C. "We are excited to partner with them to bring transformative storytelling experiences to visitors."

"This partnership combines the creativity and joy of Madame Tussauds' legendary artistry with the 'edutainment' powers of wearable AR to bring notable figures to life," said ARtGlass founder and CEO Greg Werkheiser.

More than one million visitors have purchased ARtGlass tours, including at European sites such as Pisa Tower Square and the Royal Villa in Monza. The company announced its U.S. expansion in the summer of 2018, has deployed permanent tour experiences at President George Washington's Mount Vernon and President James Monroe's Highland estate and will announce additional sites throughout 2019.

In November 2018, ARtGlass closed a seed round of $1.3 million to bolster the company's proprietary software platform, enhance IP, and scale production to meet the demand from major U.S. historic and cultural sites.

About ARtGlass - Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, with offices in Milan, ARtGlass is the world's first company to bring wearable AR at scale to mainstream tourism at arts and cultural institutions. The company's early success is rooted in its team's combination of leading-edge technologists, substantive specialists in art, archeology, architecture and landscapes and entrepreneurs experienced in public engagement at historical, museum and cultural sites. ARtGlass co-founders Greg and Marion Werkheiser are also founders of Cultural Heritage Partners, the leading law, policy and business strategy firm serving the cultural heritage sector globally. Visit artglassgroup.com.

About Madame Tussauds DC - Famous for its President's Gallery, the only place in the world where visitors can "meet" figures of all past U.S. presidents, visitors to Madame Tussauds Washington, D.C. can also get up close to the world's most recognized stars, including: Zac Efron, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Rihanna, Jimmy Fallon, Oprah Winfrey, Babe Ruth and more. Visit https://www.madametussauds.com/washington-dc/en/

