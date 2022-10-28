Wearable Camera Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 15.95 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 14.70% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The Wearable Camera Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of key segments, drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Wearable Camera Market" By Product (Accessories, Cameras), By Type (Body Mount, Ear Mount & Smart Glass, Head Mount), By Application (Sports & Adventure, Security, Healthcare), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Wearable Camera Market size was valued at USD 5.27 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 15.95 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.70% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Wearable Camera Market Overview

The Wearable Camera is capable of providing the hands-free function to record and capture the moments related to sports, adventure, functions, and any tourism activity. It generally provides the facility to keep the vision and hand free to concentrate on the task in response to capture the moments. It can be considered as an extension of the smartphone camera.

The increasing adoption of these cameras in the security, sports & adventure, and healthcare industries are expected to drive the Wearable Camera Market over the predicted years. In addition, the growing tendency of sharing all the experiences on the social media platforms and technological advancements in this segment expects a boost to the market in the coming years.

Moreover, improved quality and durability of the Wearable Camera and the growing demand for features such as the convenience of hands-free operation and exceptional experience offered by Wearable Camera are anticipated to fuel the market during the forecasted period. Also, the advancement of Internet accessibility and usage of different social media sites & apps are likely to bolster the market demand. There are certain restraints and challenges faced which can hinder the market growth. The high capital cost associated with these devices is likely to act as a market restraint.

Key Developments

On June 2020 , KC Wearable, the smart wearable technology, and innovation company announced significant partnerships with over 35 countries worldwide as authorities seek to control the spread of COVID-19. Working closely with police agencies and major transport hubs, such as airports, schools, and hospitals, the KC N901 Smart Helmet, which employs a thermal camera, has been used to detect symptoms of COVID-19 in a range of different settings.

, KC Wearable, the smart wearable technology, and innovation company announced significant partnerships with over 35 countries worldwide as authorities seek to control the spread of COVID-19. Working closely with police agencies and major transport hubs, such as airports, schools, and hospitals, the KC N901 Smart Helmet, which employs a thermal camera, has been used to detect symptoms of COVID-19 in a range of different settings. On September 2021 , Xiaomi Corporation launched a one-of-a-kind smart glass, a smart wearable device that integrates intelligence functions into eyewear. The smart glass can capture photos, display texts, make calls, notify the user, and navigate. MicroLEDs are installed in these smart glasses, which provide superior display while providing safety to the human eye.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Sony Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Drift Innovation Ltd., Narrative AB, GoPro Inc., Pinnacle Response Ltd., Axon Enterprise, Inc., Vievu LLC, Xiaomi, and Contour, LLC.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Wearable Camera Market On the basis of Product, Type, Application, and Geography.

Wearable Camera Market, By Product

Accessories



Cameras

Wearable Camera Market, By Type

Body Mount



Ear Mount & Smart Glass



Head Mount



Others

Wearable Camera Market, By Application

Sports & Adventure



Security



Healthcare



Industrial



Others

Wearable Camera Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

