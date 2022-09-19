Wearable Computing Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 49.88 billion, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wearable computing devices market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovations to compete in the market. Several prominent vendors offer a wide range of products. They are focusing on R&D to develop advanced products, which is intensifying competition in the market. In addition, they are formulating several strategies to remain competitive and increase their revenue. The demand for wearable computing devices is increasing, with the rising awareness about fitness. Moreover, as many new players are entering this market, the competition will increase during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wearable Computing Devices Market 2022-2026

The wearable computing devices market size is expected to grow by USD 49.88 bn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.93% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Wearable Computing Devices Market 2022-2026: Scope

The wearable computing devices market report covers the following areas:

Wearable Computing Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Smart Watches: The smart watches segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, health- and fitness-conscious population, technology proliferation, rising smartphone use, rising luxury standards, and rising disposable income are some of the factors driving the growth of this segment.



Fitness Trackers



Smart Glasses



Head Mounted Displays



Others

Geography

North America : North America will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the rise in disposable income and the increased adoption of new technological gadgets. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the wearable computing devices market in North America .

APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Wearable Computing Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the wearable computing devices market, including Apple Inc., AiQ Smart Clothing Inc., Alphabet Inc., Cyberdyne Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Fossil Group Inc., Garmin Ltd., Huawei technologies Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Medtronic Plc, Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., Nuheara Ltd., OMRON Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sensoria Inc., Sony Group Corp., Transcend Information Inc., Xiaomi Corp., and ZEPP HEALTH CORP.

Wearable Computing Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist wearable computing devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wearable computing devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wearable computing devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wearable computing devices market vendors

Wearable Computing Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 49.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.11 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Apple Inc., AiQ Smart Clothing Inc., Alphabet Inc., Cyberdyne Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Fossil Group Inc., Garmin Ltd., Huawei technologies Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Medtronic Plc, Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., Nuheara Ltd., OMRON Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sensoria Inc., Sony Group Corp., Transcend Information Inc., Xiaomi Corp., and ZEPP HEALTH CORP Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Communication Services Market Reports

