Wearable Computing Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 49.88 billion, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

Sep 19, 2022
NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wearable computing devices market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovations to compete in the market. Several prominent vendors offer a wide range of products. They are focusing on R&D to develop advanced products, which is intensifying competition in the market. In addition, they are formulating several strategies to remain competitive and increase their revenue. The demand for wearable computing devices is increasing, with the rising awareness about fitness. Moreover, as many new players are entering this market, the competition will increase during the forecast period.
The wearable computing devices market size is expected to grow by USD 49.88 bn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.93% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Wearable Computing Devices Market 2022-2026: Scope
The wearable computing devices market report covers the following areas:
- Wearable Computing Devices Market size
- Wearable Computing Devices Market trends
- Wearable Computing Devices Market industry analysis
Wearable Computing Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Product
- Smart Watches: The smart watches segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, health- and fitness-conscious population, technology proliferation, rising smartphone use, rising luxury standards, and rising disposable income are some of the factors driving the growth of this segment.
- Fitness Trackers
- Smart Glasses
- Head Mounted Displays
- Others
- Geography
- North America: North America will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the rise in disposable income and the increased adoption of new technological gadgets. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the wearable computing devices market in North America.
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Wearable Computing Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the wearable computing devices market, including Apple Inc., AiQ Smart Clothing Inc., Alphabet Inc., Cyberdyne Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Fossil Group Inc., Garmin Ltd., Huawei technologies Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Medtronic Plc, Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., Nuheara Ltd., OMRON Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sensoria Inc., Sony Group Corp., Transcend Information Inc., Xiaomi Corp., and ZEPP HEALTH CORP.
Wearable Computing Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist wearable computing devices market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the wearable computing devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the wearable computing devices market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wearable computing devices market vendors
