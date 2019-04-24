Wearable Medical Devices Market to Surpass US$29 Billion by 2026, Large Number of Innovators and Early Adopters to Propel the Market, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The wearable medical devices market US$6.8 bn in 2017. The market is predicted to grow at 17.0% CAGR during 2018-2026. Among many different devices, the diagnostic and monitoring devices segment is expected to lead growth. The segment is expected to grow significantly due to growing incidences of chronic illnesses, growing awareness about health, and lowering prices.

Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR growth during 2018-2026. The regional wearable medical devices market is predicted to grow at 18.8% CAGR. High penetration of digital technology, large number of low priced- devices, and large market size are expected to drive robust growth in the region.

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1733

Diabetes to Propel the Wearable Medical Devices Market

According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention Center (CDC), nearly 85 million Americans have prediabetes. This equals to one in every three adults. Additionally, 9 out 10 people are not aware of their conditions. Moreover, prevalent conditions such as sugary diets, lack of exercise, and polluted environment are likely to exacerbate the current scenario. Hence, 2018-2026 period presents a major opportunity for the wearable medical devices market. CDC is launching initiatives such as lifestyle change program, which are expected to increase awareness, leading to diagnosis, and more investment in prevention and treatment.

Request a Sample of Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1733

Adoption of Technologically Advanced Devices Further Drives Growth in Wearable Medical Devices Market

Apple launched a FDA approved wearable medical device in the market in 2018. The device can detect falls and perform electrocardiograms. The watch created a benchmark in the market by constituting for over half the total sales in the market, despite its associated high cost. Growing investment and encouragement by government policies for cheaper and engaging medical devices, are expected to help further this growth. In 2018, the US government made value driven services like digital applications a key component for availing reimbursement compensation. Growing enthusiasm among consumers, lowering prices, and growing focus on innovation worldwide are expected to drive major growth for the wearable medical devices market.

Request For Discount On This Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=1733

Rising Awareness a Boon for the Wearable Medical Devices Market

Growing pollution, sedentary lifestyle, and rising chronic illnesses are leading to increased awareness about the wearable medical devices market. Many players in the market are focusing on advertising their technology to remain fit as a signature benefit. Growing issues in urban areas such as high-blood pressure, increasing congestion, and busy lifestyle are making such benefits extremely appealing to consumers. Additionally, chronic illnesses such as cancers are on the rise. On the other hand, hospitalization and diagnostic services are extremely expensive and can't be used on a regular basis. Hence, monitoring tools along with fitness devices are also expected to gain more traction in the wearable medical devices market in the near future.

Request For Custom Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=1733

The wearable medical devices market depicts a competitive and fragmented landscape. The fragmentation of the market is expected to increase as large number of small players enter the market, reports Transparency Market Research (TMR). Some key players in the wearable medical devices market Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd, Garmin Corporation, Apple Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Polar Electro, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

The next frontier of innovation in the wearable devices market is the expansion of applications to carve wearable technology's independent identity. Innovation in the medical device market is posing a major challenge as downward cost-pricing is putting additional pressure on manufacturers. Additionally, growing demand for more capable devices from consumers and constant entry of new players are expected to keep the wearable medical devices market extremely competitive. Currently, blood pressure monitoring, and standard fitness are major features of wearable technology.

Browse Press Release - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/wearable-medical-devices.htm

The study presented here is based on a Transparency Market Research report titled "Wearable Medical Devices Market (Device - Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices (Vital Signs Monitoring Devices, Glucose Monitoring Devices, Sleep Monitoring Devices, Fetal Monitoring and Obstetric Devices, Neuromonitoring Devices), Therapeutic Devices (Pain Management Devices, Rehabilitation Devices, Insulin Pumps, Respiratory Therapy Devices); Product Type - Smart Watches, Activity Monitors, Patches, Smart Clothing; Application - Sports and Fitness, Home Healthcare, Remote Patient Monitoring; Distribution Channel - Online Channels, Pharmacies, Hypermarkets) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026".

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Synthetic Stem Cells Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/synthetic-stem-cells-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/synthetic-stem-cells-market.html Pipettes and Accessories Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pipettes-accessories-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pipettes-accessories-market.html Orthodontic Retainers Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/orthodontic-retainers-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/orthodontic-retainers-market.html Hospital EMR Systems Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hospital-emr-systems-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://www.europlat.org/

SOURCE Transparency Market Research