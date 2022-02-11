Wearables Market in the US: By Product and Distribution Channel | Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report | Segment Forecasts 2022-2026

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Fossil Group Inc., Garmin Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Motorola Mobility LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Group Corp. among others.

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Product (smartwatches, wireless headphones, HMDs, smart bands, and others) and Distribution channel (online and offline)

The Wearables Market in US Share is expected to increase by USD 6.85 billion from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 8.92% according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The wearables market in the US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The company offers wearables such as Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3, and Fitbit Versa 2. Fossil Group Inc.- The company offers wearables such as Gen 5, Gen 5E, Fossil Sport Smartwatch Black Silicone, GEN 6, and many more.

The company offers wearables such as Gen 5, Gen 5E, Fossil Sport Smartwatch Black Silicone, GEN 6, and many more. Garmin Ltd.- The company offers wearables such as Vivoactive, Venu, Forerunner, Instinct, Fenix, and many more.

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The wearables market share growth in the US by the smartwatches segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increase in demand for smartwatches in developing countries such as China, South Korea, and India owing to the substantial improvement in lifestyles and consumer preferences, especially among the middle-class population. This increase in watch production has increased the demand for smartwatches, which, in turn, has spurred the growth of the smartwatch market in the US.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Wearables Market in US Driver:

Growing preference for wearables electronic devices for payment:

Wearables electronic device manufacturers are integrating Near-field communication (NFC) technology as a standard into most devices to enable contactless payment by a direct tap and pay via a POS (point of sale) terminal. The rising popularity of this method is attributed to the growing adoption of contactless payment across the US. The growing adoption of contactless payment is increasing the number of partnerships among the market participants to facilitate the use of wearables electronic payment devices. Owing to the growing adoption of contactless payment through wearables electronic devices, vendors such as Apple Inc., Samsung Group, Garmin Ltd., and Xiaomi Inc. are increasingly integrating the contactless payment feature into their offerings, which is expected to positively impact the wearables market growth in the US during the forecast period.

Wearables Market in US Trend:

Integration of AI in wearable medical devices:

Technologies such as system-on-chip (SoC) and chip-scale package (CSP) enable manufacturers to shrink the size of wearable devices. Technological advancements such as 32-bit ARM architecture and wireless technologies, including ANT+ and Bluetooth low energy (BLE), are helping the manufacturers to design wearables medical devices that consume low power and have longer battery life. For instance, Quell, developed by NeuroMetrix, is the world's first FDA-approved wearables medical device designed to reduce pain. It is lightweight, recommended by doctors, and provides relief from chronic pain without using any drugs. This will encourage other key vendors to introduce such products and integrate AI in wearable medical devices which will positively impact the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs.

Wearables Market in US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 6.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.99 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution US at 100% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Fossil Group Inc., Garmin Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Motorola Mobility LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Group Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Smartwatches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

HMDs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Smart bands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Fossil Group Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Motorola Mobility LLC

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Group Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

