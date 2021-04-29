Wearwell Introduces FOUNDATION - a Modular Platform System Designed to Simplify and Standardize Work Platforms

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wearwell has officially introduced a new generation of work platforms, FOUNDATION, designed to raise workers to ergonomic work heights while providing a safe and stable floor.

FOUNDATION is a platform system designed to refine work platform planning and assembly. Launched in April 2021, FOUNDATION is the first of its kind and a brand new product category for Wearwell work platforms.

Raise workers to proper work heights in a breeze

FOUNDATION is more than just a raised floor. Designed to deliver the strength and stability of traditional platforms, its modular design goes together for a fraction of the price and time it takes to build custom plywood or fabricated metal platforms. The modularity of this bold new system allows reuse and redesign: something traditional work platforms wastefully lack.

Speaking with Wearwell's Chief Business Development Officer John Moughler, we learn more about the creation of this new category: "Breaking into an entirely new product category is serious business. We want to expand into spaces where our credibility, innovative spirit and brand recognition are an instant asset. The world of work platforms fits that criteria."

Time = Money: Quick and easy to plan and install

Quick and easy to plan and install No Custom Work: Modular system eliminates custom fabrication costs

Modular system eliminates custom fabrication costs Stock or Custom: Stock height between 4 and 12 inches or cut for custom

Stock height between 4 and 12 inches or cut for custom You have the tools : No welding or specialized tools required to assemble

: No welding or specialized tools required to assemble Reconfigure in a breeze: Safer and less costly than wood or metal platforms

Safer and less costly than wood or metal platforms Heavy-Duty Design: Long term platform solution assembled by anyone in minutes

Long term platform solution assembled by anyone in minutes Safety is #1: Each 18"x18" tile boasts a 400 lb. load capacity

By continuing to design and patent new and innovative products, Wearwell drives their industry forward in the name of preventing injuries, optimizing work performance, and positioning teams to compete in the toughest of all arenas - the business world.

Moughler continued: "Most customers are designing and fabricating their own work platforms. We believe customers will jump at the chance to get out of the platform business and leave that to Wearwell! Our NEW Foundation platform system makes this an easy option where few existed before."

Further information on FOUNDATION can be found at Wearwell.com/FOUNDATION.

About Wearwell:

Wearwell is a global manufacturer, headquartered in the United States, with sales operations throughout North America, South America, and Europe. Since 1950, Wearwell has designed and patented products that prevent injuries, optimize performance, and position teams to compete in the toughest of all arenas - business.

