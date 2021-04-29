WeatherBug to Deliver a Higher Standard of Environmental Intelligence

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeatherBug , a leading weather app and website by GroundTruth , today announced a licensing agreement that will integrate Disney Weather Check technology practices and know-how into the WeatherBug app. Developed in collaboration with Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, WeatherBug's new functionality will enhance users' ability to make outdoor activity and travel-related decisions using live weather features and content from WeatherBug.

"We're excited to be working alongside one of the most recognized brands in the world," said Eddie Dingels, Chief Operating Officer of GroundTruth. "Together, WeatherBug and Disney are providing Guests with resources and information to help them make informed decisions about their travel and activities."

By integrating Disney's world-class safety practices and know-how into WeatherBug's weather app, the collaboration will deliver a new level of environmental features within and outside Disney Parks and Resorts. WeatherBug users will get personalized environmental intelligence through additional weather-related safety tips and recommendations featuring Disney Weather Check technology. Including:



Linking weather information to their activity plans (e.g., boating, skiing, entertainment events, beach days, running/cycling).

Accessing emergency preparedness features and checklists for planning purposes.

The ability to review preparedness procedures for significant weather events.

Receive alerts on road closures and essential communication about storm development and other weather activity.

"The co-development to integrate Disney Weather Check into WeatherBug's consumer app offers an expanded platform to make the live weather features easily available to everyone," said Greg Hale, Chief Safety Officer and Vice President of Worldwide Safety Assurance for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

About WeatherBug

WeatherBug is a popular weather site and mobile app providing hyperlocal, live weather data and alerts. With over 20 million unique users per month, WeatherBug provides environmental intelligence for all aspects of people's lives. WeatherBug is a top-rated weather app named the best weather app by MediaPost's Appy Awards in 2019. WeatherBug is owned and operated by GroundTruth, the leading global location-based marketing, and advertising platform.

To learn more, go to www.weatherbug.com.

About Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products brings the magic of The Walt Disney Company's powerful brands and franchises—including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, ESPN, Twentieth Century Studios and National Geographic—into the daily lives of families and fans around the world to create magical memories that last a lifetime.

When Walt Disney opened Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on July 17, 1955, he created a unique destination built around storytelling and immersive experiences, ushering in a new era of family entertainment. More than 60 years later, Disney has grown into one of the world's leading providers of family travel and leisure experiences, with iconic businesses including six resort destinations with 12 theme parks and 53 resorts in the United States, Europe and Asia with more than 170,000 cast members; a top-rated cruise line with four ships and plans for three more to be completed in 2021, 2022 and 2023; a luxurious family beach resort in Hawaii; a popular vacation ownership program; and an award-winning guided family adventure business. Disney's global consumer products operations include the world's leading licensing business; one of the world's largest children's publishing brands; one of the world's largest licensors of games across platforms; more than 300 Disney store locations around the world; and the shop Disney e-commerce platform.

These experiences are created by Disney Imagineers, the creative force behind experiences found in Disney theme parks, resort hotels, cruise ships and consumer products—including books, games and merchandise.

