WeatherFlow Welcomes Award-Winning Journalist and Media Entrepreneur, Ann Marie Gardner as Advisor and Columnist for Tempest Newsletter

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeatherFlow welcomes veteran journalist and media entrepreneur Ann Marie Gardner as columnist for the Tempest Newsletter. WeatherFlow acquired the Tempest branded media platform from Gardner last year, to introduce the popular Tempest home weather system and to expand the Tempest brand.

An expert in media and well-versed in climate topics, Gardner previously launched and edited multi-media brands including Modern Farmer, Monocle and T Travel: The New York Times Style Magazine. She led her previous media venture to an American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) award after just one short year. As a columnist for the monthly Tempest Newsletter, she'll interview experts in various fields, discussing weather technology, trends and news.

"Weather and climate are the most important conversations we can have right now, but require data and technological expertise to fully tell the story," says Gardner. "I'm excited to continue working with WeatherFlow and expand the Tempest brand. One of the reasons I sold Tempest to WeatherFlow was their expertise and reach. Now Tempest is well positioned to service people's growing interest in forecast, weather and climate."

The Tempest Newsletter will provide real-time weather news including global coverage of extreme weather and its effects. Personalized data from Tempest weather stations combined with crowdsourced local weather information will be incorporated into newsletters in early 2021.

"The Tempest newsletter supports anyone that is interested in weather. It is not only engaging and thought provoking, but also really useful.Tempest empowers readers to better prepare for and manage the impact of weather on their lives. Outdoor enthusiasts, gardeners, those in areas prone to severe weather, and even energy-conscious homeowners benefit greatly from the news and resourcesTempest provides," continued Gardner.

Subscribe to Tempest News to stay up-to-date on the latest weather trends, news and information here: www.tempest.weatherflow.com . The Tempest Weather System is available now for direct purchase at www.weatherflow.com for $329 within the continental US, with international shipping expected to open in early 2021.

About WeatherFlow

WeatherFlow Inc . is a leader in private sector weather technology, with over two decades of experience developing and applying progressive data modeling and forecasting techniques. The company currently operates the most advanced industrial grade weather station network of any private entity in the world, with clients including NOAA, the US Navy and Coast Guard, and a number of highly regarded academic and corporate organizations.

With global weather concerns mounting, WeatherFlow has expanded its global focus to include services catering to consumers and gathering data from a massive number of sensing devices including at homes around the world, a logical addition to the company's impressive suite of services.

