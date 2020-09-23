Weatherford and Safe Influx Sign Memorandum of Understanding

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (OTC Pink: WFTLF) announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Safe Influx, the world's only provider of Automated Well Control technology. Under the MoU, the companies will cooperate globally to focus on revolutionising well integrity during the construction phase by bringing to market the first ever integration of Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) solutions and Automated Well Control technology.

"This unprecedented collaboration will leverage digitalization and automation to enable operators to achieve more from their projects in the safest way possible, while having the confidence their wells will be drilled and constructed with the highest level of integrity available in the market today," said Kevin Fisher, Vice President of Managed Pressure Drilling, Weatherford.

As part of the MoU, Safe Influx will combine its Automated Well Control technology with Weatherford's comprehensive portfolio of MPD products and services. This industry first integrated offering will automate the mitigation of drilling hazards, while drilling in the most efficient manner possible. This cooperation creates market-expansion opportunities, allowing both companies to expand their capabilities and resources.

"Safe Influx Automated Well Control technology has a revolutionary role in the Managed Pressure and conventional drilling markets by dramatically reducing our industry's exposure to human factors," said Bryan Atchison, Co-founder and Managing Director, Safe Influx.

Weatherford is a global pioneer and market leader in MPD technologies and solutions. The Weatherford MPD portfolio includes Rotating Control Devices, Automated Pressure Pro® and Victus® Intelligent MPD systems.

"Working as one team, and leveraging Weatherford's global MPD leadership, Safe Influx will unlock the full potential of Managed Pressure Drilling," notes Phil Hassard, Co-founder and Technical Director, Safe Influx.

About Safe Influx

Safe Influx is the world's only provider of Automated Well Control technology. The field-proven system is designed to detect an influx, take control of the rig equipment and shut-in the well while drilling. For more information, visit www.safeinflux.com.

About Weatherford

Weatherford is a leading wellbore and production solutions company. Operating in more than 80 countries, the Company answers the challenges of the energy industry with its global talent network of approximately 19,000 team members and 600 locations, which include service, research and development, training, and manufacturing facilities. Visit weatherford.com for more information or connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube.

