Weatherford Announces Earnings Conference Call

HOUSTON, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc will host a conference call on Monday, March 16, 2020, to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2019, including adjustments related to the fresh-start accounting process.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time) and a press release announcing the results will be issued prior to the conference call.

Listeners may register in advance for the conference call and will receive an email including a calendar reminder, dial-in number, and a PIN providing immediate access to the call.

Alternatively, listeners can access the conference call via live webcast or by dialing +1 877-328-5344 (within the U.S.) or +1 412-902-6762 (outside of the U.S.) and asking for the Weatherford conference call. Listeners should log in or dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until March 26, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial +1 877-344-7529 (within the U.S.) or +1 412-317-0088 (outside of the U.S.) and reference conference number 10139185.

About Weatherford

Weatherford is one of the largest multinational oilfield service companies providing innovative solutions, technology and services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates in more than 80 countries and has a network of 620 locations, including manufacturing, service, research and development, and training facilities and employs more than 24,000 people. For more information, visit www.weatherford.com and connect with Weatherford on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Contact:



Sebastian Pellizzer

Senior Director, Investor Relations

+1 713-836-6777

investor.relations@weatherford.com

