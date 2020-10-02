Weatherford Announces Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call

HOUSTON, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (OTC Pink: WFTLF) will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, to discuss the results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2020.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Central Time) and a press release announcing the results will be issued prior to the conference call.

Listeners may register in advance for the conference call and will receive an email including a calendar reminder, dial-in number, and a PIN providing immediate access to the call.

Alternatively, listeners can access the conference call via live webcast or by dialing +1 877-328-5344 (within the U.S.) or +1 412-902-6762 (outside of the U.S.) and asking for the Weatherford conference call. Listeners should log in or dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until November 18, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial +1 877-344-7529 (within the U.S.) or +1 412-317-0088 (outside of the U.S.) and reference conference number 10148387.

