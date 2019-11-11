Weatherford Introduces World-First Flow-Measurement Solution Driven by Production 4.0 Intelligence at ADIPEC 2019

ForeSite Flow is a full-range, non-nuclear multiphase flowmeter paired with Weatherford ForeSite intelligence. Built for every production environment from heavy oil to wet gas, this technology provides precise flow measurements for any fluid mixture without separation. By removing bulky test separators from the wellsite and eliminating nuclear-source management typically associated with other inline multiphase flowmeters, ForeSite Flow reduces both capital and operating expenses while increasing well-test frequency and accuracy.

Flow data can be viewed remotely on any desktop or mobile device via intuitive dashboards that display real-time production rates and fluid properties to reveal true reservoir behavior. Through unprecedented flow-measurement accuracy, operators can access up-to-the-second data for wells with any gas-to-liquid ratio, while digitalization capabilities automate well-test processes and validation.

"Production 4.0 capabilities give us the power to drive more productivity while enhancing safety for our customers," said Kyle Chapman, President of Production for Weatherford. "By moving beyond legacy flow-measurement equipment, we not only have a direct window into reservoir behavior, but we also reduce HSE risk, enhance personnel efficiency, and significantly shrink CAPEX and OPEX spend."

ForeSite Flow Features and Benefits

70% less OPEX compared to conventional separators. ForeSite Flow enhances personnel efficiency, reduces maintenance, and lowers inventory requirements.

40% less CAPEX compared to conventional separators. ForeSite Flow reduces upfront costs, simplifies installation, and requires a smaller footprint.

Superior measurement accuracy. ForeSite Flow is proprietary multiphase technology that is unaffected by fluid chemistry, salinity, or impurities, and is compatible with any flow regime.

Enhanced understanding at the wellhead. ForeSite Flow delivers continuous, real-time data with sub-second resolution for improved reservoir and production-management decisions.

About Weatherford

Weatherford is one of the largest multinational oilfield service companies providing innovative solutions, technology and services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates in more than 80 countries and has a network of 620 locations, including manufacturing, service, research and development, and training facilities and employs more than 24,000 people. For more information, visit www.weatherford.com and connect with Weatherford on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

