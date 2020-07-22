Weatherford Signs Two-Year Contract with Major Independent Operator in Argentina

HOUSTON, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (OTC Pink: WFTLF) announced it has been awarded an exclusive two-year, $15M contract with a major independent operator in Argentina. Weatherford will provide 146 surface pumping units, including the Maximizer® II surface pumping unit and the Rotaflex® 2.0 long-stroke pumping unit. Both will be deployed in critical and challenging mature fields in Golfo San Jorge Basin to improve the operator's production efficiency and performance.

"This award is the result of years of experience and collaboration with the operator in Argentina," said Franklin Cueto, Vice President, Artificial Lift Systems, Weatherford. "Tough market conditions demand a stronger focus on efficient, optimized production, and that is what we commit to deliver. This contract is a statement that Weatherford continues to deliver the industry's highest level of continuous, dependable, and cost-effective performance for life-of-well durability."

Weatherford surface pumping units leverage decades of worldwide oilfield experience in virtually every kind of well environment. Each pumping unit is manufactured in state-of-the-art facilities and is API 11E, API Q1, ISO, and CE/ATEX certified. All are fully assembled and tested to meet strict quality assurance standards before shipping and installation.

Weatherford is the leading wellbore and production solutions company. Operating in more than 80 countries, the Company answers the challenges of the energy industry with its global talent network of approximately 20,000 team members and 600 locations, which include service, research and development, training, and manufacturing facilities. Visit https://www.weatherford.com/ for more information or connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube.

