Weatherford Subsea Wellhead Retrieval System Named Top Industry Engineering Innovation

BAAR, Switzerland, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (NYSE: WFT) (the "Company" or "Weatherford") announced today that the most recent version of the Company's subsea wellhead retrieval system, known as M.O.S.T. Plus (Mechanical Outside-latch Single-Trip), has won the Meritorious Award for Engineering Innovation from Hart Energy. The honor is awarded to breakthrough products that impact offshore exploration and production.

As a world leader in abandonment technologies and solutions, Weatherford designed M.O.S.T. Plus on its legacy M.O.S.T. technology, "the industry's leading subsea wellhead cutting and retrieval tool for more than 25 years," according to Dean Bell, President, Well Construction, Weatherford. "The M.O.S.T. Plus tool uses proprietary Weatherford technology to reduce rig time by cutting and recovering multiple cemented or uncemented strings in a single trip. For operators, M.O.S.T. Plus means lower operating costs on each and every subsea wellhead recovery operation."

The new design includes a tension-cut mandrel which enables rotation through the top drive in tension, a nonrotating flexible stabilizer mitigating surface vibration, a large-diameter cutter and high-angle knives with four times less contact area, effectively decreasing the required overall cutting time.

M.O.S.T. Plus also makes it possible for wellhead recovery operations to be conducted with best-in-class pulling capabilities, in addition to multiple fail-safe release features.

M.O.S.T. Plus Delivers Results in North Sea Plug and Abandonment Projects

Weatherford plug and abandonment (P&A) experts devised a solution to meet several operators' objectives for offshore P&A. The M.O.S.T. Plus system, supported by the Weatherford team, enabled the Company's North Sea customers to recover dozens of wellheads with a single trip. The operations team completed multiple P&A projects with no reportable incidents, reduced the surface inspection time and reduced overall operational time.

"Weatherford develops technologies others don't, so our customers can do what others can't," said Bell.

About Weatherford

Weatherford is one of the largest multinational oilfield service companies providing innovative solutions, technology and services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates in more than 80 countries and has a network of approximately 700 locations, including manufacturing, service, research and development, and training facilities and employs approximately 26,500 people. For more information, visit www.weatherford.com and connect with Weatherford on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Contacts:

Christoph Bausch

+1.713.836.4615

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Karen David-Green

+1.713.836.7430

Senior Vice President Stakeholder Engagement and Chief Marketing Officer

SOURCE Weatherford International plc

Related Links

http://www.weatherford.com

