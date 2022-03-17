Weatherford Wins OTC Asia Spotlight on New Technology Award for the Memory Raptor™ Cased-Hole Evaluation System

HOUSTON, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) ("Weatherford" or the "Company") announced that its Memory Raptor cased-hole evaluation system won an Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia) Spotlight on New Technology award for OTC Asia 2022 Exhibitors.

The Memory Raptor cased-hole evaluation system provides advanced reservoir management, formation evaluation, and production diagnostics without the need for a real-time wireline unit, making it an incredible value add from large-scale operations to even the smallest platforms, remote facilities, and satellite well installations. The system, equipped with autonomous memory, can be run on a slickline unit with only a single engineer and small toolkit to deliver the full range of advanced pulsed-neutron measurements without the restrictions, challenges, and costs associated with mobilizing wireline units on production platforms.

"We are honored OTC Asia chose to recognize the Memory Raptor system as an innovative technology helping to streamline our industry," said Girish K. Saligram, Weatherford's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are especially excited how this new technology provides our customers with greater reservoir clarity to accurately identify additional reserves and maximize production while reducing costs and operational complexity."

About Weatherford:

Weatherford is a leading global energy services company. Operating in approximately 75 countries, the Company answers the challenges of the energy industry with its global talent network of approximately 17,000 team members and about 350 operating locations, including manufacturing, research and development, service, and training facilities.

