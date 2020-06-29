Weatherford Wins Two Crystal Awards for Marketing Communications Excellence and Announces Executive Leadership Honors

HOUSTON, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (OTC Pink: WFTLF) announced it was awarded two Crystal Awards for Marketing Communications excellence by the American Marketing Association (AMA). The winning campaigns were awarded to Weatherford in the categories of Best Marketing Campaign for ForeSite® Flow and Best Special Event Marketing for the Victus™ automated managed pressure drilling (MPD) riser system. Weatherford helps customers to transform their operations using both of these oilfield technologies:

ForeSite Flow is the world's first full-range, non-nuclear flow-measurement solution driven by Production 4.0 intelligence. This next-generation multiphase flowmeter optimizes lift and production strategies, operates without separation or a nuclear source, and delivers real-time data to any smart device, anywhere in the world. With complete integration into the Weatherford ForeSite ecosystem, ForeSite Flow enables remote configuration, management, and automation for well-testing processes. Up-to-the-second data reveals true reservoir behavior through uninterrupted production rates and fluid properties.

The automated MPD riser system reduces installation time on offshore rigs from two days to 20 minutes. The system is an integral part of the Victus intelligent MPD solution, which enables operators and rig contractors to achieve their drilling objectives with unmatched safety and cost savings in deep water, in shallow water, or on land. The advanced solution integrates rig equipment for machine-to-machine communication, real-time analysis of downhole conditions, and rapid automated responses from a central location. It also uses an exclusive and time-tested algorithmic model to maintain bottomhole pressure with precision.

"These two market-leading technologies use digitalization and automation to deliver significant savings for operators worldwide," said Karen David-Green, Senior Vice President Stakeholder Engagement and Chief Marketing Officer at Weatherford. "At every stage of the well, we incorporate trusted technologies and innovative ideas into solutions such as these to help our customers generate sustainable profitability."

In two separate honors, Ms. David-Green has been named one of the "50 Most Powerful Women in Oil and Gas" by the National Diversity Council and a "2020 Global Leader of Influence" by the World Affairs Council of Greater Houston. In selecting each of its award recipients, the National Diversity Counsel weighed criteria including top leadership in her organization and profession, direct contributions to business growth and strategic direction of the organization, continued record of accomplishment in areas of expertise, effective inspiration of other women, active mentoring of the next generation of female professionals, high integrity and ethical behavior, and commitment to corporate citizenship.

Weatherford is the leading wellbore and production solutions company. Operating in more than 80 countries, the Company answers the challenges of the energy industry with its global talent network of approximately 20,000 team members and 600 locations, which include service, research and development, training, and manufacturing facilities.

