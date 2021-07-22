Weave Adds Three Executives to C Suite

"Assembling a best-in-class executive team is fundamental to our mission — enabling every small business to unify, modernize and personalize their customer interactions," Banks said. "Weave is radically changing the way local businesses run, and welcoming these game changers to our family is how we'll build upon our already exemplary business and customer growth."

The addition of Harper, Hyde and Hillary comes on the heels of a transformational year for Weave. As many small businesses pivoted to deal with COVID's lingering impact on their day-to-day operations, Weave business owners leveraged the all-in-one platform to drive meaningful interactions with their customers. Product enhancements to Weave's interactions platform throughout 2020 empowered local businesses across the U.S. to communicate their COVID policy changes, engage safely and even attract new customers, strengthening their resilience through one of the most difficult economic years in recent history. As local businesses reopen, Weave's communications platform is being used to engage and re-engage customers and drive local economic recovery.

Meet Weave's New Execs

Wendy Harper joins the Weave executive team as Chief Legal Officer. Prior to joining Weave, Wendy served as a Principal at Ernst & Young (EY) for the last eight years. Wendy has extensive experience in advising both private and public companies in corporate governance, litigation, intellectual property, employment, and complex legal and regulatory matters, including matters of domestic and foreign policy and risk management.

Matt Hyde joins Weave as Chief Revenue Officer. Matt has grown and scaled sales organizations in the B2B and enterprise solutions space for over 15 years, and is skilled at driving industry-leading revenue growth by building sales teams & a culture that delivers results.

Matt Hillary joins the Weave team as Chief Information Security Officer. Prior to Weave, Matt built robust and comprehensive security programs for some of Silicon Slopes' leading tech companies including MX, Workfront and Instructure. Matt's work on global teams with industry giants like Amazon Web Services has driven his perspective leading effective security programs that scale. A key leader in driving institutional and collaborative approaches to enterprise security, Matt's addition to the Weave executive team underscores Weave's commitment to its customers' data security and privacy.

For more information about Weave and its executive team, visit the Company page of the Weave website.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave's software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/

