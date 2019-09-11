Weave Named To Forbes 2019 Cloud 100

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weave , the premier communication platform for small and medium-sized businesses, has been named to the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100 list of the world's best cloud companies. The definitive list ranking the top private cloud companies is published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures .

"Our entire mission at Weave is to connect businesses to the people they serve, helping them to thrive and grow by giving them a distinct technology advantage," said Brandon Rodman, CEO and co-founder of Weave. "Our platform eliminates communication friction, helping our clients increase customer loyalty and grow their businesses."

As part of the rigorous selection process for the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100, Bessemer Venture Partners received submissions from hundreds of cloud startups. The Cloud 100 Judging Panel, made up of public cloud company CEOs, reviewed the data to select, score, and rank the top 100 private cloud companies from all over the world. The evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%).

"For four years now, we have ranked the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector," said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of The Cloud 100. "With so many businesses growing fast in the cloud, from cybersecurity and marketing to data analytics and storage, it's harder than ever to make the Cloud 100 list –but with more elite company if you do. Congratulations to each of the 2019 Cloud 100 honorees and the 20 Rising Stars honorees poised to join their ranks!"

The Forbes 2019 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 and will appear in the September 2019 issue of Forbes magazine.

About Weave

Weave is the premier customer communication platform for service-based businesses helping to deliver personalized, relevant and timely customer experiences. From customer acquisition to retention, Weave provides communication software solutions for the entire customer journey. With over 12,000 customers, Weave was the first Utah company to join Y Combinator and has received several renowned awards, including the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies, Glassdoor's Best Place to Work and Top CEO in the country. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com .

